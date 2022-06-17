Hundreds of showjumping and showing competitors will head to Hickstead for the Longines Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) on 26-31 July 2022, as the show returns to its pre-pandemic format including hosting the Longines King George V Gold Cup, the Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Great Britain, which is the only opportunity to see the British team compete on home turf.

Accompanying the top-class showjumping, the best equine examples of their breeds and types have qualified at shows around the country in order to compete at the RIHS. They will be doing battle to be crowned champion in their classes, with the best horses and ponies going forward to the prestigious Royal International supreme horse and Royal International supreme pony championships on Sunday.

Horse & Hound’s team of expert equestrian journalists will be keeping you up to date with all the news in the run up to the show and throughout the six days of top-class action.