



On our 152nd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with Scoot Boots, we speak with Craig Kiddier, the producer of the supreme horse at the 2024 Royal International Horse Show. We also hear from Adam Forster of Team Jinks, who is the producer of the supreme and reserve supreme ponies at this year’s Royal International. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Episode 152 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with Scoot Boots, is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

On our 152nd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with Scoot Boots, we speak with Craig Kiddier, the producer of the supreme horse, the working hunter Mulberry Lane, at the 2024 Royal International Horse Show.

“This year it was a little bit more technical. For example, there was a fence with a ditch towards and I hadn’t jumped that on him before and he had to remain careful right until the end of the track” – Craig Kiddier on his thoughts of the working hunter track at this year’s Royal International

We also hear from Adam Forster of Team Jinks, who is the producer of the supreme and reserve supreme ponies at this year’s Royal International – Rosscon Copycat and Midnight Blue.

“We had a tally of four winners; a reserve champion, two champions and then the overall supreme and reserve supreme of show. It all came together” – Adam Forster on his team’s great day at the Royal International this year

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 152

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympics, Burghley, HOYS and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now