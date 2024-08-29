{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The Horse & Hound Podcast 152: Royal International 2024 supreme champions’ producers Craig Kiddier and Adam Forster

    • On our 152nd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with Scoot Boots, we speak with Craig Kiddier, the producer of the supreme horse at the 2024 Royal International Horse Show. We also hear from Adam Forster of Team Jinks, who is the producer of the supreme and reserve supreme ponies at this year’s Royal International. We hope you will enjoy listening.

    Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

    “This year it was a little bit more technical. For example, there was a fence with a ditch towards and I hadn’t jumped that on him before and he had to remain careful right until the end of the track” – Craig Kiddier on his thoughts of the working hunter track at this year’s Royal International

    We also hear from Adam Forster of Team Jinks, who is the producer of the supreme and reserve supreme ponies at this year’s Royal International – Rosscon Copycat and Midnight Blue.

    “We had a tally of four winners; a reserve champion, two champions and then the overall supreme and reserve supreme of show. It all came together” – Adam Forster on his team’s great day at the Royal International this year

    2024 Enablelink RIHS show hunter pony championship

    Reise Shakespeare and Rosscon Copycat win the 2024 RIHS show hunter pony sash.

    Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 152

    H&H features, racing and point-to-point editor
    Gemma is an experienced journalist, having been part of the H&H team since 2014, who is passionate about all equestrian sports, including racing and point-to-pointing. She has enjoyed riding out for top trainers Nicky Henderson and Charlie Appleby and took part in a charity Flat race at in August 2018. Gemma’s reporting talents have taken her to numerous five-star events around Britain and Europe, as well as European championships.
