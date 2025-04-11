



Eventing confirmed for the 2028 LA Olympics

This week the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board finalised the sporting programme for the LA Olympics in 2028 – and eventing is in. Equestrian sport will retain the same number of places and medals as it had for the Paris Olympics. This means team and individual medals for each discipline, and 200 horse/rider combinations across the disciplines, with a split of 75 for showjumping, 60 for dressage and 65 for eventing. FEI president Ingmar De Vos said Paris 2024 was a “historic success for equestrian sport”, and “we are looking forward to delivering exciting sport at the same level of excellence”.

Olympic rider’s farewell to the horse who ‘changed his life’

Papillon Z, the horse Belgian showjumper Jérôme Guery credits for taking him to the top, has died in retirement aged 23. Papillon joined Jérôme’s stable in March 2015 and the pair went to enjoy much success together, including grand prix victories and Nations Cup appearances. Papillon retired from the top level in 2018 and spent two years as a schoolmaster for Jérôme’s son Mathieu, then 14. Jérôme said Papillon had “gone to join the stars”, and thanked him for “everything he gave us”.

Clydesdale police horse chooses her name

Lancashire Police’s latest equine recruit Blossom has chosen her official police name, and will now be known as Cottam. Many of the force’s horses are named after places in Lancashire, so in keeping with this, the 16.3hh mare was offered the choice of three buckets of feed labelled Whalley, Langho and Cottam. A Lancashire Police spokesperson said PH Cottam is “progressing well through the early stages of her training”.

