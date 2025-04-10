



Oak Tree Farm is a equestrian holding with 7.4 acres and a range of outbuildings that offer development opportunities, subject to the required consents

This property is near the village of Sandhurst in the middle of the Severn Vale, just north of the city of Gloucester, west of the Spa town of Cheltenham and a short drive of the Medieval market town of Tewkesbury, as well as the wider motorway network.

Access to the surrounding countryside is very good, with bridle paths readily accessible, allowing for a decent circular hack around Sandhurst Hill.

There is good access to Worcester and Bristol via the M5 (junctions 10 North and 11N&S), the A40 to Oxford and A417 to Swindon.

There are good rail links from Cheltenham to Birmingham (38 minutes), Bristol Temple Meads (35 minutes) and London (1hr 53 minutes).

Oak Tree Farm has a range of equestrian centres to train and compete at close by. The large-scale competition venue at Hartpury University and College is just a 20-minute drive from the door. What’s more, there’s an equine therapy and veterinary centre on site should you need it, too.

Deer Park cross-country course (35 minutes) is close at hand for your training needs.

Other local equestrian centres include Moores Farm (15 minutes), Prestige Equestrian (25 minutes), Rectory Farm Arena (30 minutes) and CCR Equestrian (30 minutes).

Racing fans can enjoy the action at Cheltenham (20 minutes) and Worcester (45 minutes).

If you like your hunting, enjoy a day out with the Ledbury.

Oak Tree Farm is on the market with Knight Frank for a price of £875,000. Let’s take a look around…

The yard includes a range of outbuildings that includes a four-box purpose-built stable block, an all-weather turnout paddock, an American style barn with eight Monarch stables, a wash bay, a secure tack room and feed space.

A large Nissan hut is useful for storage, while there are two further taller barns suitable for ‘yard’ turnout, hay/straw and machinery.

The arena has lighting, a flexi-ride surface and is fitted with schooling mirrors. Not quite square, it measures approximately 24x49m at the wider end and approximately 21x45m at the other end.

Set a good distance back from the lane, the driveway is gated, as are the yards, making the site very secure.

The three-bedroom bungalow measures approximately 1,522 square feet. An open plan kitchen/dining room has a dual aspect and has a fireplace and wood burner.

By the back door, just off the kitchen, there is a boot/utility room and towards the other end of the bungalow there is a study and a triple aspect vaulted drawing room with natural light and a second wood burner.

Three double bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the accommodation.

Across the garden is a single storey double garage with flexible store rooms.

