



This horsey home has plenty on offer for a guide price of £800,000, including an outdoor arena, three stables and a little more than three acres.

Huntsmans Cottage is a three-bedroom timber-framed home with an external games room/office in 3.13 acres. The property lies in the village of Bishampton, which has a community-owned post office/shop and pub among other amenities.

The village has easy access to the M5 at Worcester (12 miles) for the M42 and M50. Other nearby towns include Pershore (six miles) and Evesham (seven-and-a-half miles).

Allens Hill Competition and Livery Centre is less than five miles down the road, or you can school over solid fences at Ace Cross Country (14 miles). Other equestrian venues in the area include Kings Equestrian (29 miles) and Swalcliffe Park (32 miles).

Head to the races at Worcester (13 miles) or Stratford-Upon-Avon (18 miles).

Go trail hunting with the North Cotswold, Croome and West Warks or Worcestershire.

Peasebook Equine Clinic is 15 miles away should you ever be in need of veterinary assistance.

Hunstmans Cottage is on the market for £800,000 with Knight Frank. Let’s take a look around…

A private shared lane leads to a five-bar gate, which gives access to a long gravel driveway, with parking for a number of vehicles. There’s also an electric charging point.

The rear-lawned garden has paved terraces and a garden path, mature stocked borders, a wisteria and a summerhouse with lights and power.

The equestrian facilities include a floodlight stable block on a concrete yard with three loose boxes, a tack room, toilet and hay store.

Next to the yard is the all-weather manège with a silica sand and rubber surface that can be accessed from the yard or the paddocks.

Around two acres of land has been split into five paddocks that are enclosed by hedging and post and rail fencing.

In the house, the reception hall leads through to the dining room. This open-plan room, with French doors to the side terrace, leads to the fitted kitchen/breakfast room. The kitchen includes solid wood worktops, a double Belfast sink, a Rangemaster multi-fuel oven, an American fridge freezer and an integrated dishwasher. This space flows into a drawing room with an inglenook fireplace housing a wood-burning stove.

On the first floor is the principal bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and two further double bedrooms. There is also a family bathroom with a double-ended roll top bath and a corner shower enclosure.

Adjacent to the house is a large games room/office with fitted shelves and cupboards, as well as a mezzanine.

