



What a fitting climax it was as eventing fans at Blenheim Palace were treated to two British individual Blenheim European Championships medals. Germany were in a league of their own in the team competition, but we expect the celebrations in the Irish camp to be extensive – both on location and back home – after their first Europeans team podium in 30 years.

If you haven’t been able to follow the day as it unfolded, then we have all the highlights here for you to enjoy…

Who won the Blenheim European Championships medals?

While Germany had a large cushion to claim team gold, a momentary lapse in concentration for Malin Hansen-Hotopp did get hearts beating a little bit faster.

Tom McEwen put in a masterful performance on JL Dublin in the final phase to add bronze to the horse’s previous gold medal.

After Michael Jung produce a clear round inside the time, all eyes were on Laura Collett, but she showed no signs of feeling the pressure and jumped a brilliant clear to win.

Laura’s gold medal-winning ride London 52 won the Blenheim eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S back in 2018, and this year’s class was once again packed with horses oozing with potential to become championship stars of the future.

