



Tom McEwen secured the individual bronze medal at the Agria Blenheim European Championships with a magical clear showjumping round on JL Dublin.

Tom was one of the fastest rounds on cross-country day with James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston’s JL Dublin to secure the bronze position he had held from the dressage phase. The horse himself has already won individual European gold, in 2021 with Nicola Wilson, but after finishing fourth at last year’s Olympics, Tom was out to do even better.

When the two below him – German individual rider Calvin Böckmann (The Phantom Of The Opera) and Austria’s Lea Siegl (Van Helsing) – clinched rare clears inside the time, Tom had no leeway. But JL Dublin was one of the best jumpers in the field, who hadn’t had an rail down in any of his internationals for over 18 months. And match that with Tom, who has always had a cool head and the pair duly produced a stunning clear to ensure at least bronze.

And bronze it stayed, as the two above – new European champion Laura Collett and the silver medallist Michael Jung – also jumped clears inside the time to maintain their advantage.

“We are competitive by nature,” said Tom. “We all have amazing horses and we all believe our own is the best. Dubs has done phenomenally well; he couldn’t have done any better and was just beaten by two better horses, possibly two of the greatest horses in our sport. You work your best and that’s where we are at.

“I couldn’t be happier with every single aspect. We made a small mistake in the dressage, but that hasn’t cost us.”

Olympic champions take European silver

Michael Jung had a fence in hand to guard silver, but didn’t need it. The 17-year-old FischerChipmunk showed no weariness after yesterday’s exertions to jump an easy clear and put the pressure on Tom’s team-mate Laura. Michael added team gold for Germany to his individual silver.

“A really good day and a great week, I’m really happy,” said Michael. “FischerChipmunk was amazing in the dressage and cross-country, and also the showjumping. It’s amazing to have such a nice horse to ride, and compete at nearly every championship. It’s really not normal.

“It was a tough showjumping course,” he reflected. “The time was very tight, but it was nice to ride and the ground was perfect. We were lucky with the weather and conditions for both cross-country and showjumping.”

Despite Michael’s haul of medals over the years, he said: “It never gets easier – you always start on zero.

“Chipmunk has so much talent in every phase. I enjoy riding him every day. He is getting older but the feeling he gave me yesterday [on cross-country] is that he is getting better and better, more experienced, more balanced and stronger. Coming out today, he feels as good as a young horse and he’s super strong. So fingers crossed we are looking forward to next year [the world championships].”

And so Britain go home with two individual medals, which goes a long way to make up for the disappointment felt after the team was eliminated on cross-country day.

“After a week that hasn’t been our own, to come home with two medals is absolutely fantastic,” said Tom. “We came as a [squad of] six and we leave as a six and it’s team spirit all the way. I’m delighted for Laura.”

