‘The biggest bond’: tiny megastar pair complete championship clean sweep with London win





Anya Dewey Clarke and Jim closed their outstanding 2025 season in stellar fashion, adding the London International Horse Show 128cm crown to complete a full set of national titles.

The young rider, who turns 11 tomorrow (22 December), and the incomparable Jim brought the crowd to its feet with a display of speed and power that none of their contenders could think of touching.

The win means Anya and the 17-year-old gelding have won every major 128cm final this year; the national championships, Royal International Horse Show, Horse of the Year Show, and London titles, as well as the Pony of the Year Show championship. It is thought to be the first time one combination has won them all in one year.

“Jim is the specialest pony ever,” Anya said. “He’s won every championship this year and is the most incredible pony; literally my heart pony.”

It may have seemed as though Anya, who was last in, had a tough job to beat the cracking round of Benjamin O’Connor, son of Irish Olympian Cian, who with The Million Dollar Baby had pulled off some audacious turns to finish in 29.60sec.

But in their customary warp-speed style, the pair did just that, turning effortlessly in jaw-dropping fashion to finish over two seconds faster, bellowed all the way down their final line.

“I think it’s about his big stride; he covers the ground,” Anya said. “And I trust him with my whole heart, that he can do the turns. We’ve got the biggest bond, we’ve got each other’s backs and he tries his heart out for me every time.”

This was Anya’s first win in the London final, and mum Anna Clarke said she could hardly watch.

“I was absolutely shaking because I wanted it so much for her,” she said. “She absolutely adores that pony, he’s her best friend. I’m so proud of them both.”

