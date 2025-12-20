‘It’s still a win!’ John Whitaker shares London spoils with Seb Hughes and his 18.2hh star – in unusual fashion





John Whitaker and Sharid shared the London International Horse Show Cavago six-bar spoils with Seb Hughes and Colorado Volo – in slightly unusual fashion.

Both combinations had cleared 1.80m in the third round in effortless style, the two horses clearing the verticals with inches to spare. But as the only two, from 17 starters, to come back for round four, both had a run-out, Seb at the third vertical and John at the second.

John and Sultan Saud’s 16-year-old six-bar specialist came second here last year and won in 2023, and John said he was feeling confident as he came in for the last round.

“The first round wasn’t bad; he was a bit fresh and strong, and the second round was average but the third round was very, very good so I was feeling quite confident!” he said.

“I rode in thinking all I had to do was get through, and it would be good if we jumped them all. Maybe I sat a bit too quiet – but it’s still a win!”

John said the Toulon gelding is not the easiest to ride.

“The six-bars suit him really well and normally he gets better and better, which he did today,” he said. “He can be a bit awkward; going fast blows his brains a bit and I did go a bit fast yesterday, so maybe that’s what made him a bit sharp today.

“He’s been a really good horse for me, he’s got a lot of ability – he just sometimes gets a bit enthusiastic!”

Seb has been bringing his own “Chief” to London for four years, and every time has been in the money, but this was his first win.

“This year’s been fantastic as he won in Hong Kong, tied at Horse of the Year Show and has now won here, that was my personal goal,” he said.

“This is his speciality class; usually after the first round, he relaxes more and jumps better. He loves it. And just to come here; this is one of the best shows in the world so to be able to jump here is amazing.”

Straight after his round, Seb told the crowd Chief had been a fantastic horse for him.

“I’d have liked to go again but they’re not machines, and he’s done everything I asked,” he added.

Seb has produced Chief all the way, and as the Spartacus TN gelding is 18.2hh, he has always given him the time he needs.

“He’ll be 14 next year and he feels as good as he did when he was eight,” he said.

Max Kuhner and EIC Cooley Jump the Q had made it to the fourth round but withdrew before it.

