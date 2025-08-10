‘The best ponies in the whole world’: tiny rider beats older competition to win two national titles





Anya Dewey Clarke pulled off a spectacular British Showjumping National Championships double, winning the 128cm final on the legendary Jim, and, without turning a hair, the 138cm title with Fredaine De Blonde, less than two hours later.

Anya said to win both was “absolutely incredible”.

“They’re the best ponies in the whole world,” she said. “It was such a shock to win both titles.”

Anya is no stranger to leading major laps of honour; she and Jim already have two winter 128cm finals to their name, but Anya said she took nothing for granted.

“We didn’t go expecting to win – but we went to give it a good go!” she said, after she and the 17-year-old superstar had flown round as is their wont to win by two seconds.

She and her mother Anna had even lower expectations for the 138cm final, as Anya is still only 10, so has two years left on 128s, and was four years younger than some of her competition.

“I just tried to get a big canter and get the turns super-tight and super-smooth,” she said, both of which she and 10-year-old “Blondie” did admirably.

“She’s the loveliest girl; I call her beautiful Blondie.”

Her mother Anna added that she is “so unbelievably proud”.

“When she came out [in the 138s], I thought she’d come second, and said that was amazing.” she said. “Then someone said ‘Don’t you know what that music means? She’s in the lead’! I was so nervous, I hadn’t realised. Anya works so hard; she’s got an immense work ethic, and has an incredible bond with her ponies.”

