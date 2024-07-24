‘I absolutely love him!’ Tiny rider and Polo-loving pony take top Hickstead title





Nine-year-old Anya Dewey Clarke and the “absolutely awesome” flying grey Jim have taken the Pro Ponies UK winter 128cm championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

The tiny pair made a killer inside turn to push last year’s champions Annabel Widdowson and Bunbury Conquest into second place, taking almost a second off their time.

Anya, who was making her debut in the International Arena, said she thought it was that turn that had won her the title.

“I absolutely love Jim, he’s awesome!” she said. “Jim actually prefers an arena surface to grass so I wasn’t quite sure what he’d think, but I’m so pleased with him.

“I love him. As soon as he comes out of the ring he’s ‘Can I have some Polos?’ He loves Polos.”

Anya has been riding her mother Anna’s 16-year-old for about 18 months.

“He’s quite easy to turn and has a big stride so he’s good at going fast!” she said. “That felt amazing.”

Anna added that watching was a nerve-racking experience.

“When she went in, I said ‘Take a look to see if you can do that turn and then decide, which is a crazy thing for a nine-year-old! But she made the right decision. I was so nervous but I’m absolutely delighted; unbelievably proud.

“She works so hard with the ponies and does it all herself. I’m over the moon for her.”

138cm champions

Making history as one of the most successful RIHS ponies of all time was 13-year-old gelding Playboy Van De Zoetewei, superbly piloted by 12-year-old Amy Capper to win the Coldstream Equestrian BS winter 138cm championship by nearly 3sec.

This is the fifth time in six years that the prolific pony has lifted this title – just missing out as runner-up in 2021 – having won previously with Amy’s older sister Lucy Capper, Tilly Bamford and twice with Tabitha Kyle.

“My sister told me just to let him go, because he knows what he’s doing,” said 12-year-old Amy, who lives just outside Glasgow.

