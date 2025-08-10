‘I’m so proud of who she is and what she’s done’: young rider’s epic summer continues with top championship win





Hollie Gerken has cemented her place in the showjumping halls of fame as she added the national 148cm title to her vast list of achievements, in her last year on ponies.

Hollie, who turns 16 in December, and Livewire VI won the title at the British Showjumping National Championships with the only clear round, ahead of pony Foxhunter champions Ella Spencer and Rouet Rouge.

Only four of 39 starters jumped clear in the first round, which Hollie said she had not expected.

“We all knew it would be technical, and it was built to height but I thought there would be more clears,” she said. “When there are 10 or 11 in the jump-off, you have to plan to go fast but as there were only four and I was third, and the others had had poles, [my trainer] Paul Kelly said just to do the usual thing but not move up as much between fences, or go quite as tight. ‘Lily’ jumped amazing; I’m so proud of her.”

Hollie, who has now won just about every national title on offer, not to mention team gold at the pony European Championships this summer, said it had been a great summer, topped off by winning this final for the first time.

“I’m really sad I will have to come off the ponies, but it has been an amazing year,” she said, thanking Paul and his wife Kerry Grimster for all their support.

Her mother Jade paid tribute to Hollie’s glittering CV so far.

“I’m just so proud of her,” she said. “She’s so level-headed and grounded, a lovely girl who works so hard, and this makes all the running around worthwhile. I’m so proud of who she is and what she’s done.”

