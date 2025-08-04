



Continuing a bountiful summer of medals for Great Britain’s youth and senior showjumping squads, a highly talented team of pony riders triumphed under the toughest conditions to win a glorious gold at the pony European showjumping championships at Le Mans, France.

Having battled neck and neck with Ireland throughout the contest and as both squads completed on a zero score, the most nerve-racking of jump-offs ensued between the two nations to decide the gold and silver medals.

Brushing off intense pressure, Great Britain’s quartet of Darcy Breen (One Saharah), Hollie Gerken (Galaxy V), Nellie Lock with Catho Van De Langvelden Z and Sophia Rogers on Neil 55 gained a four-fault advantage over their opponents against the clock to secure the European championship crown.

The team, led by chef d’equipe Clare Whitaker, were joined on the podium by fifth rider Lucy Capper (Oscar Van De Beekerheide).

Ireland’s chef d’equipe Denis Flannelly hailed his silver medal-winning squad as “absolutely brilliant”. Flying the flag were Ruben Foley (Wineport Q Junior), Sam Widger with Western Ranger, Charlie Flynn riding HK Zena, Lily Tunney (Fireman) and fifth rider Cian McMunn (Esperando SK).

“To finish a championship on a zero score shows the level of rider and the level of pony we have within our ranks, and I couldn’t be prouder,” he said. “We know how difficult a team jump-off is and they were superb again but it just didn’t go our way. To win silver is fantastic.”

Individual gold at the pony European showjumping championships

Ireland went on to celebrate a new European champion. Cian McMunn and Esperando SK took individual honours after another jump-off, this time against Great Britain’s Darcy Breen (One Saharah).

Remarkably, these two combinations concluded Sunday’s final leg still on a zero score. But after Cian delivered his fifth faultless round of the week at a tremendous pace, Darcy unfortunately succumbed to a midway rail against the clock, meaning the gold went the way of the Irish.

The bronze medal was decided by yet another jump-off where Ireland’s Charlie Flynn riding HK Zena came home 0.65sec faster than Great Britain’s Sophia Rogers with the ultra-consistent Neil 55.

“Cian and Charlie have jumped spectacularly well all week and when the pressure was really on they showed how much it meant to them, keeping their composure and jumping two quick, clear rounds,” said Denis Flannelly. “I think, secretly, the two lads had that extra bit of determination to not let being beaten in a jump-off happen again.”

Hickstead-based Darcy, daughter of Shane and Chloe Breen, is proving a real rising star of the sport at just 16 and she has forged a superb partnership with the 10-year-old British-bred mare One Saharah over the past two years. She admitted to feeling the nerves towards the culmination of these high-pressure championships.

“Cian was so quick in the jump-off, but I was so happy to be on the podium – relieved too!” said Darcy, whose endeavours in France were being relayed in the extended family WhatsApp group. “Before I jumped, I was really nervous but when we started jumping, One Saharah was so good, she wasn’t fazed at all – she is lovely in the stable then she helps you out so much in the ring, too.

“The team competition was also amazing. I was with Nellie when Sophia jumped clear and we realised we’d won gold. It was really nice to be on top of the podium with my team-mates because we’re all such good friends. It couldn’t have gone better.”

