‘The future is bright!’ Britain just pipped by Germany in fabulous Hickstead Nations Cup





Britain came so close to winning a third consecutive Agria Nations Cup on home soil at the Agria Royal International Horse Show – but in the end took a hard-fought second-place finish to Germany.

The team of Ben Maher (Enjeu De Grisien), Adrian Whiteway (Chacco Volo), Jessica Mendoza (Summerhouse) and Georgia Tame (Be Golden) finished on a total of 12 faults, a single pole behind winners Germany, and five faults ahead of Belgium, completing the same team podium as at the European Championships a week beforehand – just with the first and third swapping places.

“It’s fantastic to be on the podium,” said British Equestrian showjumping performance manager Di Lampard. “It was close in the end, and we had new riders again; it’s even bigger when they step up in a team for their home Nations Cup, and I couldn’t be more delighted with how they’re progressing.”

Britain had ended round one in third place on eight faults; first and second in respectively, Ben and Adrian had jumped superb clears but Jessica and Summerhouse’s eight for a foot in the water and a rail down had to count as the luck was not with Georgia, who finished on 16. Germany was on a team total of four; dropping Marcus Ehning’s (Priam Du Roset) eight, they had clears from Rene Dittmer (Corsica X) and Marco Kutscher (Catelly), so only had to count Stefan Engbers’ (Baju NRW) four for clipping last element of the triple combination.

Ireland had also gone into round two on four faults, thanks to clears from David Simpson and his 2023 Hickstead Derby winner Pjotr Van De Kruishoeve and Sean Monaghan and Toyger. Cian O’Connor (Canbella Blue PS) and Jordan Coyle (Chaccolino) had a rail each but with one of those the discard score, and Belgium in fourth on nine faults, it was all to play for in round two.

Ever the ultimate horseman, Ben jumped another clear with the super 11-year-old gelding owned by Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright. Adrian, making his five-star Nations Cup debut with Deborah Cox’s big-striding scopey stallion whom he has produced since he was four, came back in flying form but was unlucky to clip the narrow Uffington White Horse vertical for four.

“I’m thrilled,” Adrian said. “I think we were unlucky; we did exactly the same as in the first round, but that’s showjumping, and for our first attempt, I’m over the moon. Ten years ago this show, I went in that ring for the first time and won the winter novice final, last year I scraped into the five-star classes, this year I’m on the team. It’s been a hell of a year.

“I’m pretty level-headed but this is really special; I’ve watched this competition since I was a kid and to be on the team, and not mess it up, is a bit surreal. He’s an incredible horse; I’m so proud of him, happy with the result and so grateful to Deborah for all her support.”

Rene and Stefan had clocked up another clear and four for Germany respectively so Jessica knew she had to go clear. And she and her own 10-year-old gelding came back in top form to jump a faultless round and keep Britain in the mix. There was the brief prospect of a jump-off – which Jess would have been the one to contest – as Marco and Catelly again jumped clear for Germany, but although Georgia rode beautifully, the FGH Deckers and RE Deckers-Blom’s 10-year-old looking full of jump and class, she clocked up eight faults to seal second, which meant Marcus Ehning did not have to jump again.

Di paid tribute again to the strength in depth in British showjumping, after two silver medals – and four riders in the top 12 – at the Europeans, and this result a week later.

“We’re steadily getting stronger,” she said. “Ben was masterly, Jess came back to jump a fabulous clear and kept us in the hunt, and I couldn’t be more pleased with Adrian. This is encouraging – the future is looking bright!”

A special moment

German chef d’equipe Otto Becker said the team was delighted.

“But first I want to thank the Bunn family,” he said. “For us Germans, Hickstead is always special, and it means a lot to win here.

“And the most congratulations and thank you to my team. They did an amazing job today, and rode lovely rounds. It’s tough to win here; last week we were third and we were happy with that, but we are more happy to win here today.”

Marco said it had not been the plan to jump Catelly in the Nations Cup, but he had had a bad fall from Aventador S in the opening international class, so swapped rides.

“So we changed the plan, and I’m very satisfied with my horse,” he said. “He’d never jumped an open water, so I was a bit doubtful, and now very happy being double clear and winning this Nations Cup with my teammates.”

Belgium added eight to their first-round score to finish on 17; Niels Bruynseels and Origi VD Vosberg jumped the only clear so although the team could drop Annelies Vorsselmans’ (Trezeguet) eight faults, they had to count four apiece for Roy van Beek (Cavoiro) and Frederic Vernaet (Paulus-L). But this was enough for them to climb from fourth to third, as the luck was not with Ireland in round two. Cian and David had two rails each and Sean and Jordan one apiece, which meant a total of 20, and fourth place.

“Our greatest supporters”

Hickstead director Edward Bunn added his congratulations to the German team.

“It’s been nine years since they last won here, but they’ve been here for every Nations Cup; they’re our greatest supporters, so it’s good to see them win.

“Congratulations to Kelvin Bywater and Ben Townley on their course; I thought it was a very fair course and produced a great result, and importantly, Vicki Wentworth from Agria for their continued support of this fabulous competition. Without sponsors like Agria, we wouldn’t be able to invest in Hickstead, keep putting money into the facilities and making it one of the best venues in the world.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now