



Belgium’s anchor rider Gilles Thomas celebrated his country’s team gold medal while in mid-air over the final fence at the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships in Spain on Friday (18 July).

The Belgian squad of Nicola Philippaerts (Katanga VH Dingeshof), Thibeau Spits (Impress-K van’t Kattenheye Z), Pieter Devos (Casual DV Z) and anchorman Gilles Thomas riding Ermitage Kalone had leapfogged above leaders Great Britain in the closing stages of the team medal decider at Casas Novas Equestrian Center in A Coruna.

However it required a clear from Gilles and the super-talented 11-year-old to seal their place at the top of the podium.

European Showjumping Championships: let the celebrations begin!

In dazzling style, the pair left all the poles standing and the celebrations began – unexpectedly early in the case of Gilles, who raised his arm in delight while still full flight over the 1.60m final oxer. You can watch Gilles’s winning round – including epic celebration – below.

“This means a lot – from a young kid you always watch these championships, and it’s the same in every sport,” said Gilles. “I really felt I had to give Ermitage Kalone a medal because it cannot be that a horse as good as him doesn’t have a medal.

“Today, we had a very good team – all five of us – and the way he was jumping he felt amazing. I could just do my thing and know he’d leave the fences up.”

Belgium, Great Britain and Germany on the podium

Great Britain finished with silver and Germany won bronze in the team final of the European Showjumping Championships. Ireland finished close behind in fourth.

This was Belgium’s second European title after they first won gold in Rotterdam in 2019. They topped the leaderboard in A Coruna with a team score of 5.61, while Great Britain tallied up 7.96 penalties. Germany completed in bronze with a final score of 8.19 while Team Ireland finished on 12.39. Switzerland were placed behind in fifth, just ahead of the Netherlands, in sixth place after Friday’s 10 team decider.

The competition concludes on Sunday (20 July) with the individual medal decider for the top 25 riders.

