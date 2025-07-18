



Great Britain’s team pathfinder Ben Maher (Dallas Vegas Batilly) posted a vital clear in the team final at the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships on Friday (18 July).

Santiago Varela had upped the technicality for this team medal decider and clears have been much harder to come by than in previous rounds. But Ben and the 12-year-old Cap Kennedy mare “Tilly”, owned by Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright, brushed off the pressure to produce their second clear round of the championships.

“These type of competitions are always easier with an experienced horse and when you have a stronger relationship,” said Ben. “As I said yesterday, it doesn’t matter what they put out there – it doesn’t mean we’re going to be clear, but it means that I’ve probably experienced it one way or another with her, which is always a nice feeling going into these kind of events and fortunately I was able to bring it home.”

European Showjumping Championships: “I’m very proud”

Ben says Tilly, who is looked after by groom Gwen Bellamy, is the “most relaxed, laidback horse, who would happily be in the field all day long”.

“I could put my children on her,” said Ben. “But when she comes out [to jump], she’s quite feisty and opinionated – she wants to do it all on her own. So it’s a bit of a box of chocolates with her sometimes. That’s why the first day caught me by surprise – she didn’t feel 100%, not unwell, but she was very down in herself. But the last two days have felt much more like her.

“The line of the triple bar to the combination was quite hard for her. So I’m so happy with her – she’s improved with each round and from fence one today I knew she was with me. She really listened to me, so I’m very proud of her. It’s always good to get a good start for the team.”

Jessica Mendoza, who is competing for Great Britain at the European Showjumping Championships as an individual with In The Air, posted her second clear round of the competition earlier in the afternoon and waits to find out if she’s qualified for Sunday’s individual medal decider.

Matt Sampson, who suffered an unfortunate elimination in Thursday’s round, had a refusal once again at the middle element of the combination, but managed to get home with 14 penalties.

“We had a hiccup, but coming from yesterday I had the feeling he really wanted to jump it, and that’s why I came back a second time,” said Matt. “He’s proved what an amazing horse he is.”

To stay up to date with all the news from the European Showjumping Championships as it happens, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website today from just £1 a week. Our reporter Eleanor Jones will be on site throughout

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now