



A horse whose bridle broke mid-course at the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships was “a bit surprised”, but such is the partnership between he and his rider, they completed the course without mishap.

Mariano Martinez Bastida and Jup, whom he owns with Barmar Sporthorses SL, are representing Spain at this home championships. They were in flying form in the opening speed round of the competition on Wednesday (16 July) until, somewhere between the triple combination and the next tricky vertical, the 11-year-old gelding’s noseband broke, leaving his hackamore unattached – and his rider with limited communication left.

“He had to do the rest of the course without the hackamore,” a friend of the rider’s told H&H on his behalf. “He did what he could! But the horse is very brave – and so is Mariano. They trust each other so much; the perfect partnership.”

Mariano has been riding the Dutch-bred gelding for more than two years and the pair have had good results at the top level, including finishing just off the podium in the 1.60m Longines Global Champions Tour of Cannes grand prix last month.

“He’s a horse with so much blood and very sensitive, but you can trust him,” the friend said. “When the noseband broke, he was a bit surprised, and they had the next two fences down, but as they have such a great partnership, they managed to complete the course. And we had all new tack for the next day!”

To stay up to date with all the news from the European Showjumping Championships as it happens, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website today from just £1 a week. Our reporter Eleanor Jones will be on site throughout

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now