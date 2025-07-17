



Great Britain’s Matt Sampson has reflected on his shock elimination on day two (17 July) of the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships.

Matt and Medoc de Toxandria were second in for the Brits in today’s team round, after Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly got proceedings off to a great start with a clear.

Matt and the Gredley’s 13-year-old gelding set off looking confident after yesterday’s superb opening round, but the pair came into difficulty at the treble combination 8ABC.

Medoc made an awkward jump over part B and they were unable to regroup in time for part C, resulting in a run-out. On the second attempt Medoc had a repeat problem at part B, appearing to have lost some confidence, resulting in elimination.

“He was jumping fantastic and felt amazing. The warm-up was great. Then I think he just stumbled a little bit, either on take-off or landing,” said Matt.

“He kind of caught himself slightly, and it stopped us in our tracks a little bit for the oxer. He’s not a horse that ever sort of hesitates, he loves his job, so that’s the reason why I thought it would probably be okay the second time. But I think he lost his confidence a little.”

Matt said that Medoc is doing well.

“We’ve had him checked by the vet, and I’ve been with him since I jumped,” said Matt. “He’s absolutely fine and that’s the main thing for me.

“Showjumping is showjumping, it’s a sport that I like doing, but the reason I do it is because of the horses, so I’m ok if he’s ok.”

As there are four in a team, Matt’s result was the drop score for Great Britain today. The team remain in the lead overnight after Ben Maher, Donald Whitaker and Scott Brash jumped clear. All four team riders will be eligible to compete in the team final tomorrow (18 July).

