



For the first time in nearly 30 years, Great Britain’s showjumpers have triumphed in the BMO Nations Cup at the Spruce Meadows Masters, Canada.

The British quartet of Matt Sampson (Ebolensky), Ben Maher (Enjeu De Grisien), Joe Stockdale riding Ebanking and Donald Whitaker with Millfield Colette were the stand-out performers throughout the two-round competition, jumping three double clears between them.

They thrilled the crowds at this, the venue’s 50th anniversary, topping the leader board on a zero score. Great Britain’s victorious team were joined on the podium by runners-up Germany and third-placed USA, who both finished on a team score of four but were separated by cumulative time.

Great Britain’s Nations Cup showjumping victory after a 30-year hiatus

Great Britain last won the BMO Nations Cup in 1996 when the “Fab Four” of Nick Skelton (Showtime), Geoff Billington (It’s Otto), Michael Whitaker (Two Step) and John Whitaker (Welham) lifted the coveted trophy at the Calgary venue. Since its inauguration in 1977, Great Britain has now triumphed 11 times in the world famous BMO Nations Cup.

This time around, chef d’equipe Di Lampard led the next generation to victory with triple Olympic gold medallist Ben, last night’s record-breaking six bar winner Joe and European silver medal-winning rider Donald all jumping double clears. The contest was taken right to the wire, however, and victory was only sealed as the final rider of the competition, Donald Whitaker with Millfield Colette, brushed off immense pressure to produce yet another foot perfect performance and claim the €150,008 (£130,000) first prize, as well as the towering BMO silverware.

“The spirit of this team is second to none, it’s come together so well this year,” said Di Lampard. “Three members of this team [Donald, Ben and Matt] are the European silver medalists and we’ve been building, building… But to have the win here at Spruce Meadows – I’m so proud of them all.”

There was further British success on the penultimate day of the Spruce Meadows Masters, when Charlie Jones and Capitale 6 won the CSI2* grand prix. The action concludes with Sunday’s CPKC International grand prix presented by Rolex where showjumpers will be competing for the richest prize the sport has ever seen.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now