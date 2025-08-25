



On this day 10 years ago, Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash was “utterly focussed” on one goal – becoming the first ever winner of the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping.

Having already triumphed in the grands prix of Geneva in 2014 and Aachen 2015 with Hello Sanctos, the then 29-year-old headed to the Spruce Meadows Masters, Canada, with one intention – to claim the hat-trick.

The showjumping world watched and held its collective breath as the Scotsman returned to the ring with his trusty partner Sanctos, on the brink of making showjumping history.

“When I rode in, you could hear a pin drop. I don’t think there was much difference in the way my fellow competitors acted, but perhaps it was just a matter of respect, such as providing me with more space in the warm-up – no one wanted to be in the way, which was appreciated,” says Scott of that momentous day.

He and Sanctos were the only pair to jump clear in the final round to win the CP International and to enter the record books as the first – and to-date, the only – showjumping rider to win the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping .

Scott Brash on winning the Rolex Grand Slam: “Suddenly that chapter was done”

Speaking about his momentous achievement as we approach the 10th anniversary (13 September), Rolex Testimonee Scott says he experienced a whole spectrum of emotions in the wake of his success, perhaps the most surprising being a sense of sadness.

“Words cannot really describe what it felt like to win the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping – it all still feels quite surreal,” says Scott.

“I remember experiencing such a mixture of emotions: delight, relief, happiness, even sadness in a strange way as it was a goal our whole team had been utterly focused on, and we had finally achieved our target, suddenly that chapter was done. It was absolutely incredible and a single moment that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Life lessons he’s learned along the way

Scott Brash’s outstanding values as both a horseman and a sportsman have also helped him to two Olympic gold medals, five further championship medals, the world number one spot and a string of grand prix successes. He shares some important life lessons.

“For me, achievement is a sense of pride in reaching a goal – when all the dedication, preparation, and teamwork come together,” he says. “Success is not just about winning; it is about progress and personal fulfilment.

“For example, competing at a five-star grand prix with a young horse, even if there are faults, can still be an achievement if it marks a significant step in their development.

“Ultimately, it is about pushing boundaries and taking pride in the journey as much as the outcome.”

Scott Brash on Hello Sanctos: “We totally trusted one another”

Of course, none of this would have been achieved without some truly outstanding horses with whom Scott has forged enduring partnerships. Scott’s unparalleled feat of winning the Rolex Grand Slam is even more remarkable by the fact it was achieved with just one horse, the indomitable Hello Sanctos, who conquered three vastly different competitions over nine months for the hat-trick.

“Hello Sanctos is an incredible horse – one of a lifetime,” says Scott. “I think that what made him so special was how clever he was. We understood one another inside out. I could jump a course and visualise before we even went into the ring how he would interpret things and how I needed to ride him to give him his best chance to clear the fences.

“We totally trusted one another and this was one of the keys to our success.”

Next stop on the Rolex Grand Slam, Spruce Meadows in September

Rolex’s partnership with showjumping started in 1957 when British showjumper Pat Smythe became the first Rolex Testimonee and the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping was launched in 2013. It has since been expanded from three to four Majors – The Dutch Masters being the latest addition.

“Winning the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping has been a defining moment in my career, which has elevated my profile beyond the equestrian world,” says Scott.

“Similar to the Olympic Games, the Rolex Grand Slam reaches a broader audience, placing riders on a global stage and bringing greater recognition to the sport.”

Swiss showjumper Martin Fuchs travels to this year’s Spruce Meadows Masters (3-7 September) as the live contender for the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping, having triumphed at the CSIO Aachen in July riding Leone Jei. We’ll be bringing you all the action from Calgary, so stay tuned for the next thrilling instalment of the Rolex Grand Slam’s epic story.

