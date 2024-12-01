You could own the Rolex Grand Slam trophy – in Lego splendour





Only one rider in the world has ever got his hands on the coveted Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping trophy – but now you can own it.

Or a Lego version of it, anyway. The grand slam has announced the “exciting launch” of a limited edition replica trophy, made of 177 Lego bricks.

“The coveted trophy, which to date has been won by only one rider – Scott Brash – has been reimagined into an interactive toy, perfect for the entire family, which will give fans an exclusive piece of the action,” a spokesperson for the grand slam said.

“The trophy reflects a perfect blend of creativity and craftsmanship. It will initially be available for purchase this December at the highly anticipated CHI Geneva, alongside the magical Christmas market located at Spruce Meadows.

“Fans will also be delighted to learn that the trophy will be available at all four Majors in 2025, namely the Dutch Masters, CHIO Aachen, the CSIO Spruce Meadows Masters tournament, and CHI Geneva.”

The Rolex Grand Slam links the grands prix at the four Majors; Aachen, Geneva, Spruce Meadows and Geneva. If the same rider wins three in a row, he or she wins an extra €1m (£832,000); and another €1m if he or she wins a fourth. There is also a €500,000 bonus for winning two in a row.

Scott made history in 2015 as the first – and so far only – winner of the Rolex Grand Slam. He won at Geneva in December 2014, Aachen in May 2015, and Spruce Meadows Masters in September 2015.

“The Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping trophy, upon which the Lego version was based, was designed over 10 years ago by the London jewellers Garrard, who were established in 1735,” the spokesperson said. “Made of sterling silver with two curved handles, the trophy stands on a silver base and a delicate ribbed spiral stem curves around the middle section moving up towards a tulip-shaped vessel.

“The trophy, desired by the world’s best showjumpers, was designed by the royal jewellery designer, Corinna Pike – her aim was to create a curved form inspired by nature to achieve a superbly harmonious design.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now