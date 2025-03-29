



“Nobody remembers second” the famous saying goes and it’s the harsh reality of so many sports where victory is the ultimate goal.

Showjumping is no exception – we all remember the winners of the Hickstead Derby, the major grands prix and even our national titles, but can you remember who finished second?

For many years, one brilliant horse looked like falling into the category of a showjumping “also ran”. Monaco, a super talented German-bred gelding ridden by Dutch showjumper Harrie Smolders, has proved to be an exceptional talent in the ring. His clear round strike rate is phenomenal and he’s lightning-quick against the clock.

But during a five-star campaign spanning the past few years, Monaco and his popular rider suffered an agonising bout of seconditis, finishing runner-up an astonishing 12 times in some of the world’s biggest competitions.

Harrie Smolders and Monaco: second, second and second again…

The pair’s first big class runner-up spot came in the World Cup of Amsterdam at the start of 2020, continuing in earnest at the end of 2021 when they finished second in the Rolex grand prix of Geneva, followed by the World Cup at the London International, the Rolex grand prix at the 2022 Dutch Masters, the World Cup Final then the Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix of Saint Tropez and Riyadh.

It was at the London Horse Show that Monaco and Harrie Smolders even went viral when a brilliant photo taken by photographer Peter Nixon captured the moment when the duo “missed” at the first fence in the jump-off for the World Cup, leading Harrie to quip, “I had the right distance – but the fence was in the wrong place!”

The partnership remained intact and they crossed the finish line with a clear but, you guessed it, they were pipped at the post on that occasion by Harry Charles and Stardust.

Harrie and Monaco were still knocking on the door into 2023 and 2024 with a runner-up spot in the Hermes grand prix in Paris, the LGCT grands prix of Monte Carlo and Valkenswaard, and in November of last year the pair even managed a double of seconds in Lyon, finishing runner-up in both the grand prix and the World Cup in one weekend.

Finally the stars aligned

Harrie must have been left wondering what he needed to do to score that elusive five-star grand prix victory with Monaco. But on one glorious afternoon in December, everything changed and the stars finally aligned in Geneva.

Competing in the Rolex grand prix, Harrie and Monaco were faultless in round one and, from first draw in an incident-packed jump-off, they scorched home clear once again and guess what? This time nobody could beat this hugely consistent duo. Monaco would, finally, join an illustrious roll of honour and write his name in showjumping history as one of the equine greats to have won a major grand prix. It was also a first Major success for Harrie, who admitted to being “unbelievably nervous” watching the jump-off unfold.

“Throughout his career, Monaco has finished second many times, so at the CHI Geneva, my colleagues, grooms, and everyone behind the scenes were really rooting for him,” says Harrie. “He is such a special horse and everyone wanted to see him get the win he deserved.

“Monaco’s consistency throughout his career has been unbelievable. He has an incredible ability to recognize when it is important to perform, and he is always there when you need him,” explains Harrie, who took the reins on the Cassini II x Contender gelding bred by Ralf Leutja, when he was eight.

Monaco was produced in his early days by Italian rider Bryan Mascenti and Belgium’s Dimme D’Haese before first stepping up to five-star level at the end of 2018 with Harrie. Jennifer Gates (now Gates Nassar), co-owner of Evergate Stables, for whom Harrie rides, took over on Monaco for a while. Then, with Harrie back in the saddle, Monaco landed a milestone first CSI3* grand prix in 2019.

“I have known Monaco since he was seven years old and we know each other inside out,” says Harrie. “Our bond is incredibly strong, and we have maintained great consistency over the years. He has been a key horse for the Dutch team at championships and the FEI World Cup Finals, always delivering when it matters most.”

Harrie Smolders on Monaco: “A rare quality among the horses I’ve worked with”

That victory in Geneva made Harrie the live contender for the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping and, while the Dutch rider didn’t manage to follow up in the next leg at the recent Dutch Masters, the victory was life-changing, he says.

“Winning the Rolex Grand Prix at the CHI Geneva in December last year was my first Rolex Major victory, and with that has come more attention – and more pressure,” says Harrie. “We all know how difficult it is to win just one Major, let alone two in a row. To win three consecutively is the ultimate challenge, and it has only happened once in history.”

Harrie describes Monaco as “always full of energy”.

“He is an incredibly smart horse,” says Harrie. “Even as he has got older, he has continued to develop and remains eager to improve – a rare quality among the horses I have worked with in my career. His drive to keep getting better is what sets him apart.

“Monaco is naturally athletic but he also has a cheeky, mischievous side. In the stable, he knows exactly where the snack box is and which groom he can charm into giving him treats.”

Monaco has been back out competing with Harrie at five-star in recent months and, while he’s yet to get his nose in front, he’s definitely proved himself as one of the all-time greats of the sport.

Monaco, we salute you.

With thanks to Rolex Grand Slam.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now