Smolders delivers perfection in incident-packed Rolex grand prix: ‘I’ve never been so nervous’





Dutch showjumper Harrie Smolders delivered the perfect jump-off performance to land his first Major in the Rolex grand prix at CHI Geneva, Switzerland, with his outstanding partner Monaco.

This phenomenal pair have been so consistent at the highest level over several years, but always seem to have played the part of bridesmaid, finishing on the podium at many of the world’s five-star grands prix and World Cups, including in this class in 2021.

But on Sunday afternoon (15 December) in the vast Palexpo Arena it was the Dutch combination’s turn to shine as they produced the winning round in an incident-packed jump-off to decide top honours and win the Rolex Grand Prix, part of the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping.

“Monaco really deserved this after all he’s done for my career,” said a delighted Harrie Smolders, who now becomes the new live contender in the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping. “He’s in fantastic shape at the moment and he’s so smart, so experienced. What he showed today is outstanding.”

An incident-packed jump-off featuring 10 high-calibre contenders to decide the Rolex grand prix

Harrie Smolders, ranked 23rd in the world, was drawn first in a 10-strong, high-calibre jump-off, featuring many of the world’s elite equestrian athletes. He and Monaco, a 15-year-old son of Cassini II x Contender, really packed a punch with a relentless gallop. The tail-swishing Monaco opened up during the early stages, before obliging at every turn in the slalom-esque home stretch. The duo stopped the clock clear in 41.74sec, setting a strong target for the chasing pack, but the normally calm Dutchman had to endure a long, anxious wait.

“I’ve never been so nervous watching the jump-off,” he admitted. “I don’t usually get nervous but as the first rider to go in and then have to watch all those other fantastic riders and horses go after me, I was unbelievably nervous.”

Drama immediately followed as the mighty combination of Henrik von Eckermann and King Edward for Sweden had a glance off at the problematic second fence. This eye-catching oxer from the Paris Olympics was sited off a swinging right-hand bend which drew horses heavily to the left, and the same fate befell Henrik’s team-mate Peder Fredricson with Catch Me Not S, who did well to stay on when the veteran gelding ducked out.

Heartbreak for Rolex Grand Slam contender Martin Fuchs

The Rolex Grand Slam live contender and home hero Martin Fuchs with Leone Jei also suffered heartbreak at the same fence, splintering the top pole when arriving off an ambitiously long stride. More drama followed for the first of two Italian contenders, Lorenzo De Luca (Denver De Talma), who fell off at the penultimate Rolex fence when hesitating for a split-second to plot his line through the technically difficult snaking final line and the powerful Denver put down on him.

We had to wait for the sixth rider to witness a second double clear, Italian Giulia Martinengo Marquet and Delta Del’Isle (ITA) leaving the ring with a broad smile and plenty of pats for the 11-year-old gelding, having slotted in behind the Dutch leader some two seconds adrift with a superb faultless performance.

Great Britain’s hopes rested with Ben Maher and Point Break but, having accelerated into the aquamarine double at fence three, they paid the price when toppling the vertical out. However, the pair cruised home carrying just those four faults in a time of 42.53sec to keep them in the hunt in this high-faulting decider.

Rolex grand prix hinges on final rider McLain Ward for USA

The only other clear of the afternoon came from young Belgian talent Gilles Thomas with the 10-year-old Ermitage Kalone, but this pair were significantly slower than their Dutch and Italian rivals.

The result of this thrilling and unusually dramatic contest hinged on the lightning quick final rider, McLain Ward of USA riding Ilex. Having pivoted round the track with great agility, almost matching the pace set by Harrie Smolders and Monaco, there was heartbreak for the US rider at the final vertical, which fell just as the clock stopped in what would have been a winning time of 41.48sec. But, with four faults to add, it dropped McLain to fourth behind the podium finishers of Harrie, Giulia and Gilles and just ahead of Ben Maher in fifth.

Harrie Smolders is now on target for the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping

This was a milestone victory for Harrie to celebrate in Geneva’s Rolex grand prix and he will arrive in his home leg of the series, the Dutch Masters, early next year as the live contender for the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping.

“It’s fantastic to go there now as the live contender. It’s my first Rolex Grand Slam, I’m so happy,” said Harrie.

You can read the full report from the CHI Geneva in this Thursday’s Horse & Hound magazine.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now