



The Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping returns this Sunday at the CHI Geneva (11-15 December) with Martin Fuchs the live contender. The Swiss showjumper will be hoping to continue his journey towards the Grand Slam bonus in Sunday’s Rolex grand prix. But Martin will also be contesting the prestigious Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final in the iconic Palexpo Arena on Friday evening, just one of the highlights in an action-packed schedule of top tier equestrian action.

Martin returns to his home show of Geneva on the back of a thrilling victory in the previous leg of the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping, the CPKC International grand prix presented by Rolex at the Spruce Meadows Masters tournament with his super grey Leone Jei.

Martin is definitely the one to beat, having become the first rider to win consecutive Rolex Grand Prix titles at Geneva in 2019 and 2021 and he will be hoping to become the second rider to win the Rolex Grand Slam after Scott Brash took the crown in 2015.

Martin Fuchs describes arriving in Geneva as the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping live contender as “an incredible feeling” and he brings “a lot of confidence”.

“Competing at such prestigious and unique events is already a privilege, but winning one of the Rolex grand prix events at a Major makes it truly special,” he says. “The four Rolex Majors are the shows that I enjoy the most and look forward to all year round, so the goal is to always be in the best form for these events.

“Having the CHI Geneva in our home country makes it even more special, and the atmosphere and support of the fans makes it one of my favourite shows,” he continues. “I don’t really train the horses differently, apart from jumping indoors before the CHI Geneva and outdoors before the CSIO Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament.

“I am lucky because Leone Jei has been everywhere and has seen all the different arenas – he doesn’t mind what type of surface he jumps on.”

Martin Fuchs on Leone Jei: “A phenomenal horse”

Martin describes the flying grey Leone Jei, his winning partner on many occasions, as “phenomenal”.

“He is so motivated and loves to jump – no fence is too big to him, and no arena is too much for him. He can jump anything, anywhere,” says Martin. “He has a fantastic stride, huge scope and is very careful.

“Every time I enter the arena for a Rolex Major or a big Rolex grand prix, I feel like we can win it. It is a great feeling to have, to be able to really rely on your partner. I know that when I do my job well, he will jump a clear round.”

Martin says that trust has to be built up over time, however.

“My partnership with Leone Jei started over six years ago when I rode him for the very first time, and over the years we have become closer and closer,” he explains. “It is important to try to understand your horse, what is best for them and how best to strengthen your bond.

“Over the past year-and-a-half I feel as if Leone Jei and I have got even stronger and closer, and this has resulted in our most successful season together to date. He loves the CHI Geneva and I love it, too. We will both be giving our very best to try to make it a brilliant experience and claim the title once again.”

“We should work on making showjumping more accessible to a wider audience”

Martin is passionate about the sport of showjumping but raises concerns about keeping the industry relevant.

“I believe we should work on making showjumping more accessible to a wider audience,” he says. “Not necessarily the competitive showjumping itself, but the structure – such as the calendar, the types of shows, and the various series – can be challenging for someone outside the sport to understand.

“For example, there is the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping, the Rolex Series, the FEI Jumping World Cup, and the FEI League of Nations. To someone who doesn’t know the sport, distinguishing between these can be confusing, particularly when trying to grasp the differences between the Rolex events, which feature the best riders and highest-level competition, and other series that offer significant prize money but are less prestigious.

“I think in every sport or profession we all strive for perfection – we all want to be the best at what we do, aim for precision and excellence, as well as having a strong work ethic every day,” he adds.

So might we see Martin Fuchs back in the winner’s enclosure at the CHI Geneva this week?

“The CHI Geneva is a highlight of the year for me,” he says. “The home crowd, the rich history, and the unique atmosphere in the arena make it truly incomparable.

“Winning there was incredibly special, and coming close to repeating that victory is a huge motivator for me.”

