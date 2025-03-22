



Swedish-born Madelene Nord works as show groom to multi-medal-winning showjumper Peder Fredricson and at the recent Dutch Masters Indoor Brabant Horse Show, home of the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping, she shared some insight into the secrets of their success.

Madelene has ridden since she was a small child, inspired into the saddle by her mother.

“Sweden has a huge equestrian culture with many riders and horses – not always at the top level, but more and more are reaching that stage,” Madelene says. “I also played a lot of football, so I balanced the two sports. During my last three years of school, I focussed on equestrian studies.”

Her mentor at that time was Frank Kutscher, brother of German showjumper Marco Kutscher, who was living in Sweden at the time. He helped Madelene to get to shows, leading eventually to Madelene spending six years working with Marco in Germany, before she joined Peder Fredricson.

“We are here for the horses,” says Peder Fredricson’s show groom Madelene Nord

Madelene has always enjoyed a close relationship with the horses she looks after.

“It is about being with them and spending time with them in different situations,” she says. “This helps you understand how they will react and how to adapt to them.

“We are here for the horses and our job is to learn how they behave – what they enjoy and what they do not. The only way to achieve this is by spending a lot of time with them.”

A key aspect of her role while travelling to shows is settling the horses into a routine they’re comfortable with.

“I try to keep their routines the same – ultimately as close as possible to what they are used to at home,” she explains.

“Of course, at shows, some things need to be adjusted due to the timing of classes, but maintaining familiar routines, like feeding times is very important.”

Top tips: it’s a balance between keeping horses moving and allowing them enough down time

Keeping the horses moving outside their stables is also crucial, she says, while also allowing them enough time to rest.

“I have worked with many experienced people and have learned so much from them,” explains Madelene. “Horses thrive on routine, and if you change too much, things can go wrong. The longer you spend with your horse, the easier it is to read them and notice the small details that can make the difference.”

At the Dutch Masters in Amsterdam, Madelene was looking after two of Peder Fredricson’s top horses, 17-year-old Hansson WL and 19-year-old Catch Me Not S, who she affectionately refers to as “the old gang”.

“But they are really fit and it’s so fun to be out with them because they have so much personality. They know the shows well,” she says. “As soon as they see the truck being prepared and get on it, they know exactly what is happening.”

Madelene reveals that Catch Me Not S is not the easiest at shows.

“He can be quite sharp and fresh, but he really enjoys going to shows, whilst Hansson WL is a bit more relaxed and easy going,” she says. “It is difficult to explain their personalities because we see one side of them from being around them all the time, while other people see a different side in the arena when they are competing. But they are sweet and lovely horses.”

Peder Fredricson: improve, evolve and look for ways to refine your performance

Swedish hero Peder Fredricson is one of the most successful and popular showjumpers of a generation, with nine championship medals to his name.

“He always wants to improve and evolve; he constantly looks for small ways to refine his performance and is open to trying new things,” says Madelene. “His mentality is one of his greatest strengths. He never thinks, ‘That went well, so we shouldn’t change anything’. Instead, he always looks for ways to get better.”

Madelene reveals that groundwork – including handling and lungeing – is core to their training at home and “makes a big difference”.

“This mindset is why he has remained at the top for so long,” she says. “He is always striving for improvement and finding new ways to stay at the highest level.”

Madelene praised the facilities on offer at big events such as the Dutch Masters and other Rolex Grand Slam events.

“There is a lot of space here for both us and the horses – we have room to move around,” she says. “The arenas are big and well-maintained, and everything is close by, so we can go and check out the shops and enjoy the event.

“It is a very important show – one of the biggest on our calendar. Even before you arrive, there is a lot of management involved to ensure everything is in top condition by the time you get here.

“The shows are always extremely well organised and they are continuously working to improve and refine themselves. The biggest difference is that all the top riders want to be here – not just to compete, but to win.

“There is always something extra special about these events,” she adds. “The atmosphere on grand prix day is incredibly intense, which makes it exciting because you feel how important it is. Everything has to be perfect to secure a Major victory.”

Madelene’s top tip for anyone who wants to be an elite groom, is “do not be afraid of making mistakes, but learn from those who have more experience”.

“Everyone makes errors; it is part of the learning process,” she says. “For younger grooms, my advice would be to keep trying. It will not always go perfectly, but the effort and determination will show that you truly want to do it.

“It takes time – I have been working for many years. But as long as you love the horses and are passionate about the job, you will succeed.”

With thanks to Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping

