



On our 172nd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, Horse & Hound’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald chats to young British showjumping talent and current young rider European champion Rachel Proudley. They talk about how Rachel got started in the sport, the influence that working with HK Horses has had on her career, what it feels like riding down the big red wall and the pressure of riding for your country at championships.

Episode 172 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast is now live and features the current young rider European showjumping champion Rachel Proudley.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

On this episode, H&H’s showjumpinging editor Jennifer Donald caught up with Rachel find out more about how she got started with horses, coming from a non-horsey family, and how she got the showjumping bug.

“My family weren’t into horses at all, my mum and dad never rode. I always liked them right from a young age and I managed to convince my mum and dad that I might be able to have a pony. I got my first pony given to me by a friend in the village, so it all set off from there really. Then I was lucky enough to get my first jumping pony and we went all through the ponies, 12.2hh, 13,.2hh, 14.2hh and I never looked back” – Rachel Proudley on the earliest days of her riding career.

Rachel also talks to Jennifer about her success in puissance competitions with Easy Boy – ““He’d never jumped a wall before, but he seemed pretty brave and good at it, so we took him to HOYS and it turns out he was very good” – and the pressure when jumping for individual gold with Quality Street at the young rider Europeans.

