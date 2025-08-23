‘Unforgettable memories’ and good wishes as British medal-winning horse sold abroad





Rachel Proudley’s ride Quality Street has moved on to pastures new, having secured two European medals for Britain.

The 14-year-old mare “Sweetie” has been sold abroad by HK Horses, base of Rachel and Richard Howley, who said she leaves them with “unforgettable” memories, and that they look forward to seeing her excel with her new rider.

The Obos Quality mare had been with HK Horses just a year.

“But she’s brought an awful lot of enjoyment in that time,” Richard told H&H. “She’s been fantastic the whole way through.”

Sweetie had been produced to two-star level by British rider Carla Bolam after which, Richard said, the HK Horses team took their time getting to know her.

“She’s such a fighter, who gives you 100% at every jump,” he said. “We took a slight risk with [buying] her because of her rideability but she’s come through in an amazing way, which makes it easier to do the great things she does. She’s unbelievably careful and always wants to jump clear.”

This was demonstrated this summer at the young rider European Showjumping Championships, at which Sweetie and Rachel jumped clear all week to help secure team bronze for Britain – and the individual gold.

She has been sold abroad, and Richard said he hopes to watch her go on to great success.

“Which I’m sure she will,” he said. “We always like to see horses continuing their sporting careers and bringing enjoyment to new owners and riders. The idea was to keep her for Rachel but the business is very strong – and it is a business’ we buy and sell – we bought two at the Hickstead young horse championships last week – and people want to buy the good ones. We try to buy the best horses and keep our string always getting stronger. The business is strong, but we have to pay the bills!”

