Reigning champion and puissance queen share HOYS victory: ‘There are no words to describe it’





Defending champion Joe Trunkfield and puissance queen Rachel Proudley shared victory over the big red wall in a top class edition of this iconic HOYS showpiece tonight (11 October).

The 2025 Ripon Select Food Puissance went to five rounds, with the joint winners clearing 2.20m (7’3”) to share the spoils.

A knowledgeable crowd packed the stands, testament to the draw that this historic class continues to have. And what a puissance it was. The start list brimmed with stories and star power, but it was the performance of these riders and their magnificent horses that brought the script to life.

The 14 starters were whittled down to three by the fifth and final round – Joe, Rachel and puissance titan Guy Williams.

Rachel was the first of the final trio to jump. Her game partner Easy Boy De Laubry Z, so comfortable in his scope and his ability, grew with each round and soared over the towering final wall with room to spare. The silence that filled the NEC on their approach was replaced by a mighty roar from the stands on landing, as Rachel punched the air.

“He’s called Easy Boy and honestly, he finds it so easy – the bigger, the better for him,” said Rachel, who adds the HOYS puissance title to the London, Bolesworth and Dublin crowns she has won with Graham Ward’s 11-year-old gelding in the last 12 months.

“The nerves weren’t too bad. I trust him all the way, which really helps and makes my life easy.

“There are no words to describe it. With a packed crowd and atmosphere like that, it really just is incredible – and to be here on home turf as well makes it even better. It’s just great to be here, and thank you all for having us.

“I’m absolutely over the moon. Congratulations to Joe as well. He put in an amazing performance, it’s been a great night.

Joe and Locomotion, dubbed by commentator Steve Wilde as “the best Locomotion since Kylie Minogue”, followed Rachel and ensured they kept hold of the title they won a year ago with a superb shot over the final wall.

“I’m so pleased with the horse and for his owner, Tracy Fletcher. She does everything with him at home. I’m just privileged to ride him at shows. He’s an unbelievable horse,” said Joe, adding the nine-year-old gelding does it all “with a smile on his face”.

“The first time I came here in 2021 [with Senators Rhondaigo ] you’re doing it, because it’s great to be able to come, and we were lucky to win.

“Then I won last year, and now it’s getting to the stage where it’s nearly half expected. The pressure’s on – as they say, pressure is a privilege, and I really enjoy it.

“It’s the wildest atmosphere of the whole week in there – it’s a sell-out event and the crowd is amazing.

“The first round is never great, it’s nearly the worst round of all because you don’t want to knock one of the jumps down, or go out so early. But I think you kind of have to focus on the fact that it’s the last rounds that matter and to just get yourself there, and then do what you can.

“He’s a great horse. Tracy goes and has fun around the local shows with him and wins classes, left, right and centre, then he can come here to a big show and does this.

“He came to me to sell for Joe Stockdale, and luckily he found Tracy and found us, and we’re having some real fun with him.

“I’m delighted for Rachel as well, she’s such a talented young rider with an equally amazing horse. To share the win with her is great.”

Guy Williams and Cordessia Z were game rivals, just tapping a brick off the final wall to finish third behind the winning pair.

Guy’s 19-year-old daughter Maisie (Dalton D’Hoyo) put in an impressive performance to get to the penultimate round (2.13m) and share fourth with puissance debutant Olli Fletcher (Quintine Van D’abdijhoeve) and Nathan Bull (Casaltonia).

