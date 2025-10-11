‘I didn’t really know what to expect’: Rachel Proudley eyes return to HOYS puissance 12 months after scintillating red wall debut

Exactly one year ago, British teenager Rachel Proudly’s name appeared on a puissance start list for the first time.
The then 19-year-old had been practising over shavings bales at home. She thought Easy Boy De Laubry Z had the scope and the bravery, but HOYS 2024 would be his first time over the big red wall too. Two unknowns united by trust in their abilities, and in each other.
Their third-place finish was the start of a 12-month blaze of puissance success, claiming significant wins at London International, Bolesworth and Dublin Horse Show.
“Last year was an absolutely amazing experience,” said Rachel, the reigning European young rider champion. “It was a great thrill to jump in my first puissance here, and I didn’t really know what to expect.
“It was his first one – we had only practised it once at home – so to get to the fourth round was brilliant.
“He is getting better and better. He jumped 2.20m at Bolesworth and 2.15 metres in Dublin, which was absolutely brilliant. He is exceptional at his job, and we can’t wait to see how he gets on this week.
“He means a lot to us. He is owned by Graham Ward, who is a lovely owner for us, and we’ve had him from a foal. In his spare time, he goes hunting with my dad, and he is such a chilled out horse and does his job in the ring, so that’s all that counts.
“He has been hunting already this season, and to bring him here he doesn’t need any special preparation at all. He knows his job, so hopefully we can do it in the ring.”
The pair return to where it all started for a second tilt at the HOYS puissance title tonight (11 October).
“It is always a thrill to go into a class like the puissance. It is an amazing atmosphere and gives you such a good buzz,” Rachel added.
“You always look forward to coming here, and to jump in front of a home crowd really means a lot. I am excited, and I am looking forward to hopefully getting it done. Fingers crossed, we have a good run.”
