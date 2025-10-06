Watch HOYS 2025 on TV and the catch top-class showing, showjumping and driving at one of our favourite major equestrian events of the year.
This year’s Horse of the Year Show will once again be held at Birmingham’s NEC, but if you can’t be there in person here’s our guide on how to watch HOYS on TV.
At a glance
- HOYS 2025 dates: 8-12th October 2025
- HOYS live stream: ClipMyHorse.TV
- HOYS TV coverage: Channel 4
- Watch HOYS from anywhere: Use this NordVPN deal
How to watch HOYS 2025
HOYS will be live streamed by ClipMyHorse.TV (schedule below), and a follow-up highlights programme will air on Channel 4 around two weeks later – further details to be announced. This 90-minute show will feature behind-the-scenes footage in addition to segments of competition.
HOYS streaming schedule
Note: some classes will not be streamed live, but will be available on the archive – these are marked with an asterisk.
Wednesday 8 October
07:40 | NAF Five Star Bronze League Championship & NAF Silver League Championship
09:30 | *SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year Championship
13:40 | *Alan Marnie & Family (Meta Lounge Limited and SHB of GB) Working Hunter of the Year Championship
18:25 | Senior Newcomers Championship
19:55 | *Alan Marnie & Family (Meta Lounge Limited and SHB of GB) Working Hunter of the Year Championship
21:15 | Events Through a Lens Talent Seekers inc. 7 Year Old Championship
Thursday 9 October
09:10 | *Hamilton Tarmac Small Show Hunter of the Year Championship
10:55 | Blue Chip Pony Newcomers Championship
12:25 | Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (Round 1 – Large)
13:55 | Demolition Services Ltd Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year
15:25 | *Jacksons of Yorkshire Mountain & Moorland Working Hunter Pony of the Year Championship
17:40 | Dressage Future Elite Championship
19:05 | Shire Horse of the Year Championship – supported by the Shire Horse Society
19:25 | *The Andrews Family Hack of the Year Championship
21:30 | Redpost Equestrian Senior Foxhunter Championship
Friday 10 October
11:40 | *International Showjumping – Grandstand Welcome Stakes
14:15 | *International Showjumping – The evoke Stakes
17:30 | STX-UK Pony Foxhunter Championship1
9:00 | Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (Round 2 – Large)
19:25 | *Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Show Hunter Championship
19:50 | LeMieux Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup Round 3
20:15 | The Price Family Supreme In-Hand Championship
21:10 | International Showjumping – Dallamires Stables Cup
Saturday 11 October
09:10 | *The Leeman Family Maxi Cob of the Year Championship
14:00 | *Display
14:40 | *International Showjumping – The Accumulator
17:25 | International Showjumping – The Rees Family Cup
18:55 | *Display
19:15 | Double Harness Scurry of the Year Championship
19:50 | *The Harrod and Coles Family Cob of the Year Championship
20:20 | LeMieux Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup Round 5
21:25 | International Showjumping – Ripon Select Foods Puissance
Sunday 12 October
09:40 | Grade C Championship
11:05 | *The Barber Family British Ridden Heavy Horse of the Year Championship
12:35 | International Show Jumping – Speed Horse of the Year
14:00 | LeMieux Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup Round 6
15:25 | International Show Jumping – Thistledown Investments Six Bar
18:55 | *LeMieux Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup Final
19:35 | *Supreme Products Supreme Pony of the Year Championship
19:50 | *Supreme Products Supreme Horse of the Year Championship
20:05 | Display
20:45 | International Showjumping – Leading Showjumper of the Year
How to watch HOYS live from anywhere
While it is not necessary to use a VPN to access ClipMyHorse’s live stream or the Channel 4 coverage, if you would like to protect your online viewing from being monitored by third-parties, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you do this. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t able to track what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.
3. Then head over to ClipMyHorse.TV on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
- Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
- Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get more from HOYS 2025 with H&H
You can keep up to date with all the latest news from the show right here on the Horse & Hound website and by following Horse & Hound on our social media channels too. We will have specialist showing and showjumping journalists and a photographers on the ground at HOYS, providing full coverage as it unfolds throughout the event, as well as inside information on what the judges are looking for in the big classes.
You can also read a special report in our 16 October issue, which will contain the best photos, analysis and insight from producers, riders, judges and our team at HOYS.
To gain unlimited access to the Horse & Hound website, readers will need to buy a website subscription or, for great value, a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, you can access the full website access for free – here is how to access your full subscription benefits.
