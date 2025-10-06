



Watch HOYS 2025 on TV and the catch top-class showing, showjumping and driving at one of our favourite major equestrian events of the year.

This year’s Horse of the Year Show will once again be held at Birmingham’s NEC, but if you can’t be there in person here’s our guide on how to watch HOYS on TV.

At a glance

HOYS 2025 dates: 8-12th October 2025

8-12th October 2025 HOYS live stream: ClipMyHorse.TV

ClipMyHorse.TV HOYS TV coverage: Channel 4

Channel 4 Watch HOYS from anywhere: Use this NordVPN deal

How to watch HOYS 2025

HOYS will be live streamed by ClipMyHorse.TV (schedule below), and a follow-up highlights programme will air on Channel 4 around two weeks later – further details to be announced. This 90-minute show will feature behind-the-scenes footage in addition to segments of competition.

HOYS streaming schedule

Note: some classes will not be streamed live, but will be available on the archive – these are marked with an asterisk.

Wednesday 8 October

07:40 | NAF Five Star Bronze League Championship & NAF Silver League Championship

09:30 | *SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year Championship

13:40 | *Alan Marnie & Family (Meta Lounge Limited and SHB of GB) Working Hunter of the Year Championship

18:25 | Senior Newcomers Championship

19:55 | *Alan Marnie & Family (Meta Lounge Limited and SHB of GB) Working Hunter of the Year Championship

21:15 | Events Through a Lens Talent Seekers inc. 7 Year Old Championship

Thursday 9 October

09:10 | *Hamilton Tarmac Small Show Hunter of the Year Championship

10:55 | Blue Chip Pony Newcomers Championship

12:25 | Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (Round 1 – Large)

13:55 | Demolition Services Ltd Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year

15:25 | *Jacksons of Yorkshire Mountain & Moorland Working Hunter Pony of the Year Championship

17:40 | Dressage Future Elite Championship

19:05 | Shire Horse of the Year Championship – supported by the Shire Horse Society

19:25 | *The Andrews Family Hack of the Year Championship

21:30 | Redpost Equestrian Senior Foxhunter Championship

Friday 10 October

11:40 | *International Showjumping – Grandstand Welcome Stakes

14:15 | *International Showjumping – The evoke Stakes

17:30 | STX-UK Pony Foxhunter Championship1

9:00 | Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (Round 2 – Large)

19:25 | *Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Show Hunter Championship

19:50 | LeMieux Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup Round 3

20:15 | The Price Family Supreme In-Hand Championship

21:10 | International Showjumping – Dallamires Stables Cup

Saturday 11 October

09:10 | *The Leeman Family Maxi Cob of the Year Championship

14:00 | *Display

14:40 | *International Showjumping – The Accumulator

17:25 | International Showjumping – The Rees Family Cup

18:55 | *Display

19:15 | Double Harness Scurry of the Year Championship

19:50 | *The Harrod and Coles Family Cob of the Year Championship

20:20 | LeMieux Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup Round 5

21:25 | International Showjumping – Ripon Select Foods Puissance

Sunday 12 October

09:40 | Grade C Championship

11:05 | *The Barber Family British Ridden Heavy Horse of the Year Championship

12:35 | International Show Jumping – Speed Horse of the Year

14:00 | LeMieux Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup Round 6

15:25 | International Show Jumping – Thistledown Investments Six Bar

18:55 | *LeMieux Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup Final

19:35 | *Supreme Products Supreme Pony of the Year Championship

19:50 | *Supreme Products Supreme Horse of the Year Championship

20:05 | Display

20:45 | International Showjumping – Leading Showjumper of the Year

How to watch HOYS live from anywhere

While it is not necessary to use a VPN to access ClipMyHorse’s live stream or the Channel 4 coverage, if you would like to protect your online viewing from being monitored by third-parties, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you do this. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t able to track what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to ClipMyHorse.TV on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

