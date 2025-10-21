{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Celebrating the HOYS supreme horse of the year winners 2003–2025

Bethan Simons Bethan Simons

    • To celebrate the careers of the top showing horses for the past 23 years, we look back through the H&H picture archives at HOYS supreme horses of the year, including this year’s winner.

    This year’s prestigious Horse of the Year Show title went to Jayne Ross riding Lucy Cameron and Diane Stennett’s KBF Lucia. An inimitable force in coloured and ladies horse classes, this special coloured mare notched up her fifth HOYS win in the coloured championship, going on to claim the Supreme Products 2025 HOYS supreme horse of the year accolade.

    HOYS supreme horse of the year hall of fame

    2025: KBF Lucia ridden by Jayne Ross, owned by Lucy Cameron and Diane Stennett

    Jayne Ross and KBF Lucia are crowned HOYS supreme champion horse

    2024 HOYS supreme horse: Mulberry Lane, ridden by Craig Kidder and owned by Sue Tennant 

    2024 HOYS supreme horse of the year

    2023 HOYS supreme horse: Forgeland Hyde Park, ridden by Danielle Heath and owned by Guy Mears and Isabella Mears Wood

    023 HOYS supreme horse

    2022 HOYS supreme horse: View Point, ridden by Robert Walker and owned by Jill Day 

    View Point and Robert Walker on their way to winning the show hunter championship at HOYS 2022

    2021 HOYS supreme horse: View Point, ridden by Robert Walker and owned by Jill Day 

    HOYS supreme horse 2021: Robert Walker and View Point

    2019 HOYS supreme: Twinshock Warrior, ridden by Jayne Ross and owned by Jill Marsden

    Jayne Ross lifts the HOYS supreme horse title 2019 riding Twinshock Warrior

    2018 HOYS supreme: Time 2 Reflect, ridden by Jayne Ross and owned by Diane Stennett

    2017 HOYS supreme: Diamonds Are Forever, ridden by Oliver Hood and owned by Annabel Jenks

    2016: Our Cashel Blue, ridden by Allister Hood and owned by Caroline Tyrrell

    Allister Hood riding OUR CASHEL BLUE owned by Caroline Tyrrell, Champion in the Supreme Horse of The Year Championship during HOYS in the NEC in Warwickshire in the UK on 9th October 2016

    2015: Broadshard Simplicity, ridden by Jayne Ross 

    Jayne Ross riding Broadshard Simplicity at HOYS 2015

    2014: Broadshard Simplicity, ridden by Jayne Ross 

    Jayne Ross riding Broadshard Simplicity

    2013: Hallmark IX, ridden by Simon Reynolds 

    2013: Hallmark IX, ridden by Simon Reynolds

    2012: Pearly King, ridden by Simon Charlesworth 

    2012: Pearly King and Simon Charlesworth

    2011: Comberton Clancy, ridden by Jayne Webber 

    2011: Comberton Clancy and Jayne Webber

    2010: Dunbeacon, ridden by Katie Jerram 

    2010: Dunbeacon, ridden by Katie Jerram

    2009: Philanderer, ridden by Jayne Webber 

    2009: Philanderer and Jayne Webber

    2008: Finn McCool III, ridden by Guy Landau 

    2008: Guy Landau on Finn McCool III

    2007: Broadstone Doulton, ridden by Robert Walker 

    2007: Broadstone Doulton with Robert Walker

    2006: So Smart II, ridden by Robert Walker

    2006: Robert Walker on So Smart II

    2005: Bournebrook Golden Law, ridden by Shelley Perham 

    2005: Shelley Perham and Bournebrook Golden Law

    2004: Soldier Brave, ridden by Jayne Webber 

    2004: Soldier Brave with Jayne Webber

    2003: Zin Zan, ridden by Justine Armstrong-Small 

    2003: Zin Zan and Justine Armstrong-Small

    What is HOYS supreme horse of the year?

    Supreme horse of the year is the title awarded to the overall champion ridden show horse at the Horse of the Year Show.

    HOYS is one of two shows that all showing competitors aspire to qualify for, the other being the Royal International Horse Show. With qualifiers held around the country, only the best horses in the country collect an all-important ticket that allows them to compete in Birmingham.

    Once a horse has qualified, their rider then has to produce them ready for the big day so they can beat the best horses in their class from around the country. Many horses struggle with the unique HOYS atmosphere and it’s a huge challenge for producers to have a horse sparkling in front of, and when ridden by, the judges without boiling over.

    The lucky few who do win their class, and go on to stand champion, will get the opportunity to go forwards to the prestigious supreme championship to be crowned HOYS supreme horse of the year on the final day of the show.

    You may also be interested in:

    Bethan Simons
    Bethan Simons

    H&H showing editor
    Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.
    Bethan Simons

    You may like...