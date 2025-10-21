To celebrate the careers of the top showing horses for the past 23 years, we look back through the H&H picture archives at HOYS supreme horses of the year, including this year’s winner.
This year’s prestigious Horse of the Year Show title went to Jayne Ross riding Lucy Cameron and Diane Stennett’s KBF Lucia. An inimitable force in coloured and ladies horse classes, this special coloured mare notched up her fifth HOYS win in the coloured championship, going on to claim the Supreme Products 2025 HOYS supreme horse of the year accolade.
HOYS supreme horse of the year hall of fame
2025: KBF Lucia ridden by Jayne Ross, owned by Lucy Cameron and Diane Stennett
2024 HOYS supreme horse: Mulberry Lane, ridden by Craig Kidder and owned by Sue Tennant
2023 HOYS supreme horse: Forgeland Hyde Park, ridden by Danielle Heath and owned by Guy Mears and Isabella Mears Wood
2022 HOYS supreme horse: View Point, ridden by Robert Walker and owned by Jill Day
2021 HOYS supreme horse: View Point, ridden by Robert Walker and owned by Jill Day
2019 HOYS supreme: Twinshock Warrior, ridden by Jayne Ross and owned by Jill Marsden
2018 HOYS supreme: Time 2 Reflect, ridden by Jayne Ross and owned by Diane Stennett
2017 HOYS supreme: Diamonds Are Forever, ridden by Oliver Hood and owned by Annabel Jenks
2016: Our Cashel Blue, ridden by Allister Hood and owned by Caroline Tyrrell
2015: Broadshard Simplicity, ridden by Jayne Ross
2014: Broadshard Simplicity, ridden by Jayne Ross
2013: Hallmark IX, ridden by Simon Reynolds
2012: Pearly King, ridden by Simon Charlesworth
2011: Comberton Clancy, ridden by Jayne Webber
2010: Dunbeacon, ridden by Katie Jerram
2009: Philanderer, ridden by Jayne Webber
2008: Finn McCool III, ridden by Guy Landau
2007: Broadstone Doulton, ridden by Robert Walker
2006: So Smart II, ridden by Robert Walker
2005: Bournebrook Golden Law, ridden by Shelley Perham
2004: Soldier Brave, ridden by Jayne Webber
2003: Zin Zan, ridden by Justine Armstrong-Small
What is HOYS supreme horse of the year?
Supreme horse of the year is the title awarded to the overall champion ridden show horse at the Horse of the Year Show.
HOYS is one of two shows that all showing competitors aspire to qualify for, the other being the Royal International Horse Show. With qualifiers held around the country, only the best horses in the country collect an all-important ticket that allows them to compete in Birmingham.
Once a horse has qualified, their rider then has to produce them ready for the big day so they can beat the best horses in their class from around the country. Many horses struggle with the unique HOYS atmosphere and it’s a huge challenge for producers to have a horse sparkling in front of, and when ridden by, the judges without boiling over.
The lucky few who do win their class, and go on to stand champion, will get the opportunity to go forwards to the prestigious supreme championship to be crowned HOYS supreme horse of the year on the final day of the show.
