HOYS 2019: Jayne Ross clinches seventh supreme horse title with heavyweight superstar

Leading lady Jayne Ross ensured she is still known as the very best in the business as she scooped the Supreme Products supreme horse of the year honours for the seventh time in her career as a show horse producer.

Jayne reclaims the coveted supreme title after winning last season on her ladies’ ride Time 2 Reflect, who returned to the NEC in-hand this year to compete in the Cuddy in-hand final.

Her ride this year was Jill Marsden’s impeccable heavyweight hunter Twinshock Warrior who never missed a beat during the preliminary judging, where Jayne made use of his free paces and accelerating gallop.

Warrior is no stranger to the spotlight having won the hunter championship at the Royal International (RIHS) back in July as well as the reserve hunter of the year title last season, only standing behind Robert Walker and his prolific lightweight contender View Point.

After her hunter victory, Jayne confirmed: “After going reserve last year, it’s lovely to step up and win.”

Jayne and her team were on stellar form also week. She also landed the hack of the year championship with Miranda Wallaces’ 2018 intermediate champion Forgeland Hyde Park and both riding horse champion and reserve positions with Casino II and CSF Cummer Paradise, respectively. She was also called top of the small hunter championship with Kay Cambell’s Church Rock Cashel.

The star-studded supreme horse line-up included the 2019 RIHS Winston Churchill supreme Our Cashel Blue (Allister Hood) who scooped the cob of the year honours for the third time.