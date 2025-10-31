{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Celebrating the HOYS supreme in-hand champions 2000–2025

Bethan Simons Bethan Simons

    • In the world of in-hand showing, the Price Family supreme in-hand championship (formerly the Cuddy supreme in-hand championship) at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is the one everyone strives to win. Competition is always fierce as only the very best examples of breed and type qualify from shows held around the country and only the champion from each qualifier goes through.

    To celebrate this ultimate in-hand accolade, we take a look back through the H&H picture archives at the horses and ponies who have claimed the prestigious title since the turn of the century.

    2025 champions

    The 2025 supreme in-hand title went to the pony class winner, Meirion Davies and Richard Miller’s home-bred Welsh section A mare Heniarth Sh-Boom, who was handled by Richard while Meirion led her foal Heniarth Sherry Triffle.

    The reserve supreme was the horse winner, Jill Whittaker’s home-bred Dakiora Royale, who was beautifully presented by Ian Boylan.

    Reserve in-hand horse was David Shand’s home-bred Achilty Eclipse, shown by David’s grandson Hunter MacDonald, while Sue Brewis and John Harvey’s home-bred Elmswood Star Struck claimed the runner-up spot in the pony division.

    Congratulations to all their connections.

    HOYS Price Family supreme in-hand champions

    2025: Meirion Davies and Richard Miller’s Heniarth Sh-Boom, shown by Richard 

    Heniarth Sh-Boom is crowned Price Family Supreme in-hand champion at Horse of the Year Show 2025

    2024 supreme in-hand: Evelyn Tate’s Kirkwood Tabitha Twitchit, shown by Jerome Harforth

    Kirkwood Tabitha Twitchit is led to the 2024 Price Family HOYS supreme in-hand championship

    2023 supreme in-hand: Angela Smith’s Tremarl Timber, shown by Simon Charlesworth

    Angela Smith’s Tremarl Timber, shown by Simon Charlesworth is HOYS supreme in-hand champion in 2023

    2022 supreme in-hand: Rosemary Penn and Vicky Smith’s Lovestruck, shown by Steve Pitt

    Lovestruck is Price Family supreme in-hand champion at HOYS 2022

    2021 supreme in-hand: Regina Daly’s Tell Me Another, shown by Steve Pitt

    Tell Me Another is the Price Family in-hand champion at HOYS 2021

    2019: Sally McMillan’s Heronsmill Tiger Lily, shown by Matt McGivern

    Heronsmill Tiger Lily, winner of the Cuddy supreme in-hand championship at HOYS

    2018: Mark Buckley’s Crafton Blythe Spirit, shown by Jerome Harforth

    Jerome Harforth's mare Crafton Blythe Spirit, an example of preparing mares and foals for the show ring.

    2017: Pearl Underwood’s Broadstone Dolce Vita, shown by Billy Moran

    Broadstone Dolce Vita and Billy Moran are victorious in the 2017 Cuddy supreme in-hand championship

    2016: Gareth Williams’ Moelgardedd Stadros, shown by Colin Tibbey

    MOELGARNEDD STADROSS shown by Colin Tibbey at HOYS

    2015: Martin Wood’s Romanno Royale, shown by Simon Charlesworth

    2015 Cuddy champion: Romanno Royale

    2014: Martin Wood’s Rendene Royal Charm, shown by Craig Elenor

    2014 HOYS Cuddy champion Rendene Royal Charm

    2013: Gareth Williams’ Synod Lady Lillian, shown by Katie Williams

    Synod Lady Lillian

    2012: Romanno Bedriska, shown by Mark Armstrong

    2012 Cuddy in-hand champion Romanno Bedriska

    2011: Ceri Fell’s Parvadean Delight, shown by Justin Davis

    2011 Cuddy in-hand champion Parvadean Delight

    2010: Mr and Mrs Parkin’s Catwalk, shown by Simon Charlesworth

    2010: Catwalk

    2009: Mandy Higgins’ Pinewell Bucks Fizz, shown by Colin Tibbey

    2009: Pinewell Bucks Fizz

    2008: Mandy Higgins’ Pinewell Bucks Fizz, shown by Colin Tibbey

    2008: Pinewell Bucks Fizz

    2007: Jack Cochrane showing his own Mountain Firefly

    2007: Mountain Firefly

    2006: Debbie Barr and her own Waitwith West Wind

    2006: Waitwith West Wind

    2005: Pam Sowerby’s Rotherwood Take-A-Peep shown by Jerome Harforth

    2005: Rotherwood Take-A-Peep

    2004: Ro and Ren Rennocks and Elspeth Ferguson’s Kingvean Gypsy Star shown by John Harvey

    2004: Kingvean Gypsy Star

    2003: Ann Fowler’s Broadgrove Chatterbox shown by Mark Northam

    2003: Broadgrove Chatterbox

    2002: Julie Rucklidge’s Jackets Maybe

    2002: Jackets Maybe

    2001: David Ross’ Rosslyn Sweet Repose shown by Robert Cockram

    2001: Rosslyn Sweet Repose

    2000: Free Spirit

    2000: Free Spirit

    H&H showing editor
    Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.
