Celebrating the HOYS supreme in-hand champions 2000–2025

In the world of in-hand showing, the Price Family supreme in-hand championship (formerly the Cuddy supreme in-hand championship) at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is the one everyone strives to win. Competition is always fierce as only the very best examples of breed and type qualify from shows held around the country and only the champion from each qualifier goes through.
To celebrate this ultimate in-hand accolade, we take a look back through the H&H picture archives at the horses and ponies who have claimed the prestigious title since the turn of the century.
2025 champions
The 2025 supreme in-hand title went to the pony class winner, Meirion Davies and Richard Miller’s home-bred Welsh section A mare Heniarth Sh-Boom, who was handled by Richard while Meirion led her foal Heniarth Sherry Triffle.
The reserve supreme was the horse winner, Jill Whittaker’s home-bred Dakiora Royale, who was beautifully presented by Ian Boylan.
Reserve in-hand horse was David Shand’s home-bred Achilty Eclipse, shown by David’s grandson Hunter MacDonald, while Sue Brewis and John Harvey’s home-bred Elmswood Star Struck claimed the runner-up spot in the pony division.
Congratulations to all their connections.
HOYS Price Family supreme in-hand champions
2025: Meirion Davies and Richard Miller’s Heniarth Sh-Boom, shown by Richard
2024 supreme in-hand: Evelyn Tate’s Kirkwood Tabitha Twitchit, shown by Jerome Harforth
2023 supreme in-hand: Angela Smith’s Tremarl Timber, shown by Simon Charlesworth
2022 supreme in-hand: Rosemary Penn and Vicky Smith’s Lovestruck, shown by Steve Pitt
2021 supreme in-hand: Regina Daly’s Tell Me Another, shown by Steve Pitt
2019: Sally McMillan’s Heronsmill Tiger Lily, shown by Matt McGivern
2018: Mark Buckley’s Crafton Blythe Spirit, shown by Jerome Harforth
2017: Pearl Underwood’s Broadstone Dolce Vita, shown by Billy Moran
2016: Gareth Williams’ Moelgardedd Stadros, shown by Colin Tibbey
2015: Martin Wood’s Romanno Royale, shown by Simon Charlesworth
2014: Martin Wood’s Rendene Royal Charm, shown by Craig Elenor
2013: Gareth Williams’ Synod Lady Lillian, shown by Katie Williams
2012: Romanno Bedriska, shown by Mark Armstrong
2011: Ceri Fell’s Parvadean Delight, shown by Justin Davis
2010: Mr and Mrs Parkin’s Catwalk, shown by Simon Charlesworth
2009: Mandy Higgins’ Pinewell Bucks Fizz, shown by Colin Tibbey
2008: Mandy Higgins’ Pinewell Bucks Fizz, shown by Colin Tibbey
2007: Jack Cochrane showing his own Mountain Firefly
2006: Debbie Barr and her own Waitwith West Wind
2005: Pam Sowerby’s Rotherwood Take-A-Peep shown by Jerome Harforth
2004: Ro and Ren Rennocks and Elspeth Ferguson’s Kingvean Gypsy Star shown by John Harvey
2003: Ann Fowler’s Broadgrove Chatterbox shown by Mark Northam
2002: Julie Rucklidge’s Jackets Maybe
2001: David Ross’ Rosslyn Sweet Repose shown by Robert Cockram
2000: Free Spirit
