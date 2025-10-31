Celebrating the HOYS supreme in-hand champions 2000–2025





In the world of in-hand showing, the Price Family supreme in-hand championship (formerly the Cuddy supreme in-hand championship) at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is the one everyone strives to win. Competition is always fierce as only the very best examples of breed and type qualify from shows held around the country and only the champion from each qualifier goes through.

To celebrate this ultimate in-hand accolade, we take a look back through the H&H picture archives at the horses and ponies who have claimed the prestigious title since the turn of the century.

2025 champions

The 2025 supreme in-hand title went to the pony class winner, Meirion Davies and Richard Miller’s home-bred Welsh section A mare Heniarth Sh-Boom, who was handled by Richard while Meirion led her foal Heniarth Sherry Triffle.

The reserve supreme was the horse winner, Jill Whittaker’s home-bred Dakiora Royale, who was beautifully presented by Ian Boylan.

Reserve in-hand horse was David Shand’s home-bred Achilty Eclipse, shown by David’s grandson Hunter MacDonald, while Sue Brewis and John Harvey’s home-bred Elmswood Star Struck claimed the runner-up spot in the pony division.

Congratulations to all their connections.

HOYS Price Family supreme in-hand champions

2025: Meirion Davies and Richard Miller’s Heniarth Sh-Boom, shown by Richard

2024 supreme in-hand: Evelyn Tate’s Kirkwood Tabitha Twitchit, shown by Jerome Harforth

2023 supreme in-hand: Angela Smith’s Tremarl Timber, shown by Simon Charlesworth

2022 supreme in-hand: Rosemary Penn and Vicky Smith’s Lovestruck, shown by Steve Pitt

2021 supreme in-hand: Regina Daly’s Tell Me Another, shown by Steve Pitt

2019: Sally McMillan’s Heronsmill Tiger Lily, shown by Matt McGivern

2018: Mark Buckley’s Crafton Blythe Spirit, shown by Jerome Harforth

2017: Pearl Underwood’s Broadstone Dolce Vita, shown by Billy Moran

2016: Gareth Williams’ Moelgardedd Stadros, shown by Colin Tibbey

2015: Martin Wood’s Romanno Royale, shown by Simon Charlesworth

2014: Martin Wood’s Rendene Royal Charm, shown by Craig Elenor

2013: Gareth Williams’ Synod Lady Lillian, shown by Katie Williams

2012: Romanno Bedriska, shown by Mark Armstrong

2011: Ceri Fell’s Parvadean Delight, shown by Justin Davis

2010: Mr and Mrs Parkin’s Catwalk, shown by Simon Charlesworth

2009: Mandy Higgins’ Pinewell Bucks Fizz, shown by Colin Tibbey

2008: Mandy Higgins’ Pinewell Bucks Fizz, shown by Colin Tibbey

2007: Jack Cochrane showing his own Mountain Firefly

2006: Debbie Barr and her own Waitwith West Wind

2005: Pam Sowerby’s Rotherwood Take-A-Peep shown by Jerome Harforth

2004: Ro and Ren Rennocks and Elspeth Ferguson’s Kingvean Gypsy Star shown by John Harvey

2003: Ann Fowler’s Broadgrove Chatterbox shown by Mark Northam

2002: Julie Rucklidge’s Jackets Maybe

2001: David Ross’ Rosslyn Sweet Repose shown by Robert Cockram

2000: Free Spirit

