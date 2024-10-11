A breeder’s dream: home-breds lead HOYS in-hand supreme field, as young filly steals the show





Two small-scale breeder’s dreams came true at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) as their respective home-breds took home the pony and horse titles and both spots in the Price Family HOYS in-hand supreme championship.

Star of the show at only her fourth show was the pony champion, Evelyn Tate’s very lightly campaigned home-bred Kirkwood Tabitha Twitchitt. The two-year-old riding pony filly, shown to perfection by esteemed showman and breeder Jerome Harforth, captivated both judges, Colin Tibbey, a multi-winner of this championship himself, and Australia’s Vicky Lawrie, a leading showing figure in her home country.

“She was a beautiful pony who gave a hell of a show,” Colin noted. “She moved out of her skin and never missed a beat all afternoon.”

Tabitha Twitchitt qualified for HOYS on her show ring debut at Nottinghamshire County back in May. She is sired by Jerome’s stallion Turberry Top Cat and is out of Rotherwood Have A Peep, a 138cm contender by Rotherwood Peter Pan.

Evelyn approached Jerome last summer about possibly producing a pony for her.

“She asked if I would come over and view her youngstock to see if there might be anything I might like to show, and when I saw her in the field I knew she was the one,” Jerome said.

“She’s got great presence,” he added, of the 2024 Royal Highland and NPS summer championships winner.

Evelyn, for whom this was a first HOYS win, added: “I’m a bit of a realist and I never think things will happen. It was a shock when she qualified so to win here has been so unexpected, though Jerome certainly knows what he’s doing!”

Second in the pony section was Cathy Wood’s consistent Connemara Clover Hill Magic, shown by Jamie Frost.

Reserve in the Price Family HOYS in-hand supreme championship was the exceeding 148cm winner, Johanna Foster’s home-bred three-year-old Scottshall Aristocrat, a bay gelding by Stanley Grange Regal Empire out of Johanna’s Irish Draught x thoroughbred mare Social Climber.

Peter Green from Team Harvey led him to glory on this occasion, though he qualified at Bucks County with Johanna at his bridle.

Amateur breeder Johanna has similarly never won HOYS before: “He is the last one I’ve bred. He was a huge foal; very gangly, but I just liked him and decided to keep him all the way through.

“I cried a lot when we qualified,” she continued. “I asked John Harvey’s team if they’d show him here [at HOYS] as he’s getting bigger and I’m getting older and shorter. They said yes and Peter led him here; all of the professionals have been so supportive of me over the years.

“My dreams have all come true today; I can’t explain it. It’s something that anyone who breeds would love to happen.”

Colin commented: “He was full of quality and my co-judge and I liked him a lot. He also put on a good show. Overall, we were very happy with our choices.”

Second placed horse was Jaki Attril’s three-year-old coloured Willowsway Mr Brightside, handled by Karl Schuller.

