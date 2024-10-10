‘He’s a pony of a lifetime’: HOYS glory for equine physiotherapist and home-produced Connie





A home-produced stallion who has been with his family for seven years took home the 2024 HOYS Connemara pony of the year final at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Equine physiotherapist Ailsa Vines rode her own Moyabbey George, an 11-year-old by Castlestrange Fionn, into the top spot.

George was bred by Tony Walsh out of Glencarrig Heather. Ailsa bought him out of Ireland from his former owners, the Curran Family, who were ringside to watch his victory here in Birmingham.

“He had mainly been run as a stud stallion and he was lightly backed,” revealed Ailsa.

In 2008, Ailsa won the same final at HOYS aboard her own Knockmore Merrel Prince.

“We thought we’d already owned our ultimate Connemara of a lifetime, but we’ve now found George and he’s definitely been our next one,” she said. “We’ve taken it very slowly with George; he did two novice seasons and then it was Covid, but he’s a better pony for it. He was fourth at HOYS three years ago, too.”

Ailsa gave birth to her first son in January, so she’s strived for a fun year with no pressure: “We decided not to aim for the Royal International, so we went to Dublin instead, and we ended up winning there, which was incredible. I couldn’t wish for a better pony. His temperament is second to none and he’s definitely a pony of a lifetime.”

Ailsa juggles her new family with running her equine physiotherapy business, but she’s aided greatly by her mother, Kath.

“I couldn’t do it without Mum,” she confirmed. “Or my trainer, Stuart Mason; he’s completely transformed George. I’m lucky that I’m self-employed so I can make George a priority and fit work in around him, though it’s difficult to do everything.”

Harrison Taylor and the 2021 winner Skellorn De Ja Vu, owned and bred by Kerry Wainwright, came second in the 2024 HOYS Connemara pony of the year final.

