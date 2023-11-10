How can I buy my perfect Connemara pony?





If you’re looking for tips on how to buy a Connemara pony then this guide on what to look for, where to shop and how much you should expect to spend will help you on your search.

What is a Connemara pony?

The Connemara is one of the most popular native breeds due to its versatility, athleticism, level temperament and willingness to work. The breed originates from County Galway in Ireland.

Want to sell your horse? Book a horse for sale advert with Horse & Hound, powered by Whickr

The breed is now hugely popular in Ireland, Britain, North America, across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The preferred height for a Connemara pony is between 128cm and 148cm, and you cannot show a pony that exceeds 148cm in affiliated mountain and moorland classes. Though, over-height Connemaras are in high demand in disciplines such as eventing and showjumping. Similarly, the part-bred Connemara is sought after and commands a high price as it can turn its hoof to many activities and do several jobs.

Connemaras can be of the following colour; grey, black, bay, brown, dun, with occasional roan, chestnut, palomino, dark- and blue-eyed cream

According to the British Connemara Pony Society (BCPS), the breed Connemara pony should be “compact, well balanced riding type with depth, substance and good heart room. Standing on short legs covering a lot of ground. It should have a good temperament, hardiness and staying power, intelligence, soundness, surefootedness, jumping ability, suitable for child or adult.”

What should I look for when looking to buy a Connemara pony?

The BPCS provides the following breed standard to be used as a guide when conformationally assessing a Connemara pony:

Head: well-balanced pony head of medium length with good width between large kindly eyes. Pony ears, well-defined cheekbone, jaw relatively deep but not coarse.

Front: head well set on to neck. Crest should not be over-developed. Neck not set on too low. Well laid-back shoulder giving a good length of rein.

Body: body should be deep, with strong back, some length permissible but should be well ribbed up and with strong loins.

Limbs: good length and strength in forearm, well-defined knees and short cannons with flat bone measuring 18–21cm. Elbows should be free. Pasterns of medium length, feet well shaped of medium size, hard and level.

Hind-quarters: strong and muscular with some length, well developed second thighs (gaskin) and strong low-set hocks.

Movement: movement free, easy and true, without undue knee action, but active and covering the ground.

Kerry Wainwright’s Skellorn Stud has produced several champion Connemaras of the show ring, including multi-garlanded ridden and in-hand stallion Skellorn Harrison, now 21, and his son, former Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) Connemara pony of the year Skellorn Deja Vu.

For Kerry, a good Connemara, no matter whether they are a native type or a sportier sort, should first and foremost have good limbs and conformation: “Start from the bottom up,” Kerry says, when she chatted to H&H in 2022. “Good, strong hindquarters are essential as that’s the engine of the pony. I also like a nice topline, shoulder and neck, too, as these indicate it will carry a saddle and ultimately have a job to do. A nice walk and good movement is also key from the performance aspect.”

Vanessa Clark has produced and shown Connemaras to top level for many years. Her mare Skaergaardens Delicious Love won the HOYS in-hand supreme final in 2022.

“The movement is the first thing that stands out, whether I am judging or looking for a pony to buy,” Vanessa says. “I like something that can open the shoulder and that can use itself, and I also want a pony to move from behind, really bringing the hocks forward. It’s so important to have that power coming from the back end. As I’m usually buying for top-end showing, I want a pony that immediately catches your eye, too.

“A pony being four-square is important, but it’s hard to find something with a good foreleg on it these days. I like symmetry all the way down into the hoof. Today, you do see a lot of Connies that are back at the knee, a big no-no for me. I also don’t like to see upright pasterns, or something that lacks limb or bone. I like a pony with a good front, and a nice deep body for the saddle. I would also be looking for pony characteristics to shine through.”

Is the Connemara pony right for me?

“The Connemara cross has become increasingly popular in grassroots eventing,” Nicola Baguley, who owns Connemara stallion Glencarrig Dolphin, told H&H back in 2022. “There’s a pyramid of riders and the grassroots people make up the base of it. I could have sold cross-bred youngsters 10 times over as there’s a demand for quality horses with nice, trainable temperaments as well as that all-important get-up-and-go which Connie blood adds. They’re also a popular choice for children coming off ponies, as they are more forgiving and have the ability to sort themselves out.”

“One of the key drivers of the increase in demand is that more people are opting just to have one pony in the family for a lifetime,” explains Kerry. “They want a pony which the mother can hack out during the week and the daughter can compete on the weekends, but that also won’t be outgrown; a proper, solid Connie will carry a lot of people for a long time and as it’s a native breed they’re relatively low maintenance while still being a performance animal.”

Vanessa adds: “Connies are very intelligent, and many people can underestimate them. You do have to get on with a Connemara, otherwise you are wasting your time. When you’re getting to know one you have to bend over backwards for them a little bit until you form a bond. If you can build that trust and bond, though, a Connie will move the earth for you. You won’t find a better pony, if you have that important connection.”

What about part-bred Connemaras?

Part-bred Connemara ponies and horses are also exceptionally popular in multiple disciplines. If you’re seeking a performance animal with temperament, talent and hardiness then a part-bred Connemara could be the way to go.

Debbie and Charlie Handley of the Wellbury Park Stud introduced the Connemara to their breeding programme for the level-headedness they bring to the crosses.

Debbie began her breeding journey with an Irish Draught stallion who was put to thoroughbred mares to produce event horses.

“I’ve always liked Irish crosses and the Connemara is renowned for being a good all-rounder,” explains Debbie, when she spoke to H&H in 2022. “We’ve crossed our stallions with all sorts and bred some very nice stuff,” Debbie adds. “The Connie puts bone onto the foals, but they tend to be more athletic than a pure-bred. They also bring a nice temperament to the mix which is what I aim for over anything else. The demand for Connie crosses is so high that we now sell our youngsters as foals; the money we can ask for them means it isn’t worth keeping them until they’re four-year-olds. The spectrum of people that Connemaras suits is so broad.”

How much should I pay for a Connemara pony?

“It really does depend on a few factors, but gone are the days of being able to buy a just backed Connie for around the £3000 mark,” Vanessa says. “Some of the most in demand types are the eventing and Pony Club types that will also do workers. An all-rounder that does everything with little to no fuss can go for anywhere around £20,000, as would a nice novice with HOYS potential.

“If you’re buying out of the field it’s obviously less, but colts and fillies with good breeding are definitely holding their value. And over height Connemaras are very popular and are also fetching a lot of money.”

Where should I buy a Connemara pony from?

There are several places to purchase a Connemara pony from. You can buy privately or from one of the many long-standing breeders located in either Ireland or England.

You can find current ponies for sale on online sites, such as Whickr.

Alternatively, you could attend one of the breed sales in Ireland. In Clifden, known as the heart of Connemara, there is a Connemara Pony Sale held several times per year. The sale offers ponies at different stages of training, from unbroken youngsters to those that are ready to start competing.

If you are based in England, you will need to consider that you will need to arrange an equine transporter to safely transport your new purchase over the water and back home.

“A lot of people go to Ireland which is understandable,” Vanessa says. “Connemara is the most beautiful place and it’s a real experience. I’ve been there many times and it’s brilliant. Irish ponies do have the bone, too. But, as the cost of getting a pony back over to the UK has risen so much I would always encourage people to have a look around locally, too.

“See what’s on your doorstep; there are some lovely ponies who have been well produced. Ireland will always be there and it’s handy to go for a visit to get your eye in anyway.

“If you see something you like out and about on the circuit, don’t wait for an advert to go online. You could approach the owner and see if they might be open to a sale.”

What happens when I’ve agreed to buy a Connemara pony?

When you have agreed on a sale, it is time to organise a pre-purchase vetting, something that is strongly recommended. If the pony is for a child, perhaps asking for a trial period would be sensible, but not all sellers wish to let their animals go out on trial, so don’t be surprised if this request is turned down.

It’s important to let the vet know prior to the vetting what you intend to use the pony for and who the rider will be. If you want the pony for showing, ask the vet to inform you of any blemishes or conformational faults even if they don’t impact the pony’s soundness or performance.

For more information, you can read H&H’s ultimate guide to buying a horse.

Want to sell your horse? Book a horse for sale advert with Horse & Hound, powered by Whickr

You may also be interested to read…

How can I buy the perfect working hunter? Looking to buy a show hunter pony? Where to search and exactly what to look for

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.