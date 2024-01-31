Want a standard Shetland? Follow this guide on how to find the perfect pony





If you want to buy a Shetland pony for yourself if you’re a small adult or for your child, then this guide with tips from a breeder is good place to star.

What is a Shetland pony?

The Shetland pony is a British native breed of pony that hails from the Shetland Isles. It is a small and hardy breed, standing at no more than 42 inches (107 cms), while their minimum height limit is 28 inches (71.1 cms).

The Shetland Pony Stud Book Society provides a breed standard that describes the ideal type:

Shetland ponies may be any colour known in horses except spotted. The mane and tail hair should be long, straight and profuse.

The head should be small, and in proportion. Ears should be small and erect, wide set but pointing well forward. Forehead should be broad with bold, dark, intelligent eyes. Muzzle must be broad with nostrils wide and open. Teeth and jaw must be correct.

The neck should be properly set onto the shoulder, which in turn should be sloping, not upright, and end in a well defined wither. The body should be strong, with plenty of heart room, well sprung ribs, the loin strong and muscular.

The quarters should be broad and long with the tail set well up on them.

These should have good, flat bone. Strong forearm. Short balanced cannon bone. Springy pasterns.

The thighs should be strong and muscular with well-shaped strong hocks. When viewed from behind, the hindlegs should not be set too widely apart, nor should the hocks be turned in.

Straight and free action using every joint. Tracking up well.

The feet should be tough, round and well shaped.

A most salient and essential feature of the Shetland pony is its general air of vitality (presence), stamina and robustness.

Shetland ponies are shown in small breed ridden mountain and moorland (M&M) classes and currently they compete against Exmoors at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) final. They are popular choices for junior, lead rein and first ridden ponies, too, given their size. Scopey Shetlands have also featured in 122cm working hunter pony classes over the years.

The Shetland Pony Grand National is an organisation that raises money each year for a nominated charity. A number of ponies and their jockeys race at prestigious venues across the country.

Shetland ponies are also a good option for driving exhibits given their temperaments, weight-carrying abilities, stamina and intelligence.

What should I look for when I buy a Shetland pony?

Claire Connor of the Acresdale Prefix has been breeding Shetlands for a decade. She regularly imports stock from abroad, also selling foals and youngstock to homes in the UK and across the globe. Her ponies have won breed show championships and have also contended HOYS and the Royal International under-saddle.

“First and foremost, a Shetland pony needs to have a good temperament, especially if it’s for a child,” Claire says. “No matter how good a pony may be, if it’s not got a level head you won’t be able to get the very best out of it.”

Alongside this, Claire says it’s important to source a pony from a reputable and knowledgeable breeder who will have ensured the pony has had the best upbringing prior to your acquisition of it: “People might breed or buy a Shetland as they assume they’re funny, cute and small, and while they are, I’ve seen ponies regularly allowed to run riot and perform tricks, such as rearing up at people. Once they get into these habits it’s very hard to stop the behaviour. Buying from someone who has given the pony a proper education is advised.

“Shetlands can also have health issues. For example, a lot of them have issues with their mouths. Lipiforma mouths are hereditary, and even if you’re not wanting to show, a pony with this fault can have issues with eating and breathing. There is also a gene, though more in miniatures, that can cause them to breed dwarves.

“Also look out for popping stifles and hocks, more common in certain lines that have perhaps been line-bred too closely. You can work through it and it doesn’t tend to cause pain, but it’s not necessarily normal and should be avoided if possible.

“Ultimately, the type of Shetland you should look for will depend on the job you want it for; if someone is coming to look at a pony I will always ask what they want to do with it. Do you want it for a ridden role, or are you wanting to breed from the pony? Some of the breeding ponies can be more upright and they don’t need to cover the ground as well as a ridden pony, which should have a longer stride and a more natural ‘ping’. One of the main faults I look for is a poor, low and sloping tail set, quite common in the breed, but something I try to avoid — the back end is the engine of the pony.

“Most showing people also seek out a full-up 42 inch pony, too, though in my opinion they are missing out on some really lovely ponies by having this mindset. Some people become fixated on the height, being willing to compromise on quality in the process; a bit like white socks are idealised in the Welsh breeds!”

Where should I buy a Shetland pony from?

There are online sale sites such as Whickr that have Shetland ponies advertised throughout the year.

You can also pursue private sales, or approach breeders, or visit auctions. The official Shetland breed sale is a warranted sale.

“Breed sales are good to get your eye in, but many breeders either take the stock they want rid of, or they take average ponies that look exceptional and fetch high prices given the standard of the competition,” Claire advises. “If you are looking for a ready-made pony with miles on the clock, then a private home could be the best option.

“If you have the space and inclination, buying a foal is a good idea; you can put your own stamp on it and you are also getting more variety of choice,” Claire continues. “Breeders are often looking to keep the three or four-year-olds they have run on in their studs, whereas they’re usually more willing to let some of their good foals go. You can usually pay less for something more quality.”

How much should I expect to pay for a pony?

Claire says standard Shetlands are hard to come by these days, which has impacted the market.

“People have stopped breeding as much so there is consequently a huge lack of standard Shetlands, causing the prices to go up,” she says. “On average, you can buy a foal for between £500 and £1500, with the bigger studs often taking less money for one.

“There is less demand for a two or three-year-old, so they’d usually sell for between £1200 and £1800, on average.

“The prices for three and four-year-olds then jump up massively. For a halter broken three-year-old ready to commence education you can be looking for an average of between £2500 and £3500.

“Ridden ponies can also fetch strong money as there is a big market for them; I’ve had ponies that are going under-saddle for sale that I could have sold 40 times over. Shetlands that do a bit of everything, but might not win HOYS, can go for between £8000 and £10,000 on the right day. At the end of the day, finding the right pony is priceless to some people.”

I’ve agreed to buy a pony, now what?

It is time to organise a pre-purchase vetting, something that is strongly recommended. If the pony is for a child, perhaps asking for a trial period would be sensible, but not all sellers will agree to this.

It’s important to let the vet know prior to the vetting what you intend to use the pony for so they can assess it accordingly. If the pony is for a child, the vet will hopefully keep an eye on the temperament during the assessment, too. Small ponies can be more susceptible to laminitis so ask the vet to consider this risk.

“I would always check teeth, heart, eyes, limbs and stifles,” Claire says. “If you do not feel experienced enough to assess a pony, I do recommend seeking a vetting, even if just a two-stage, or asking for a simple vet check.”

For more information, you can read H&H’s ultimate guide to buying a horse.

