



Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has added a new showing class for American Miniature Horses – the UKAMHS American Miniature Horse of the Year — to its 2025 schedule, in addition to the established Miniature Horse of the Year class at the show. The class will include commentary to help spectators learn more about the breed.

But before you rush to Google “American Miniature horses for sale near me,” grab your notebook as Emma Williams, from Pandoras Miniature Farm, guides us through the do’s and don’ts of buying and showing this breed…

Is the American Miniature Horse for you?

“American Miniature Horses are suitable for anyone,” says Emma, “they can be ideal for children or adults.

“Many owners discover this breed after retiring from showing or riding larger horses, but still have the passion for keeping horses. Miniature horses can be easier to care for than full-sized horses due to their smaller size, and while they still require acreage to graze and roam, they don’t need as as much as their larger counterparts.”

Accessibility is also a key factor in the breed’s appeal.

“They are easy to work with,” adds Emma, “making it possible for people with injuries or disabilities to enjoy showing; a miniature can truly open the door for anyone who wants to give it a shot!”

As well as their physical attributes, Emma explains that the American Miniature Horses have such an inquisitive nature.

“They’re incredibly friendly and love to engage with people, they’re social animals which is what makes them so good as therapy horses.”

Which American Miniature Horses are suitable for showing?

First and foremost, Emma would encourage anyone looking to buy an American Miniature Horse for the show ring to refer to the American Miniature Horse breed standard, and try to find a horse that meets its criteria.

In a nutshell, you are looking for a horse that is “conformationally correct and moves well,” Emma explains, adding that “an American Miniature Horse is a beautiful, small, well-balanced horse that, if size were not a factor, would possess the same conformational proportions of other full sized light breeds.

“In terms of breed type, the American Miniature horse is generally a scaled down version of the lighter show horse category, such an Arabian horse or hack; you’re not looking for a scaled down heavyweight hunter or cob.

“There is also a slightly heavier category for American Miniatures called the stock division. This category features horses that resemble scaled-down quarter horses. These horses are well muscled making them perfectly suited for various purposes, including driving and performance classes, showcasing their impressive skills and versatility.

“It is important to note that, regardless of type, each horse will be judged on its own merit. Any colour or coat pattern is acceptable for showing, as are blue eyes.

“If you want to access the new HOYS qualifiers, then your American Miniature Horse must stand 34 inches or less, and meet the eligibility requirements set out by the UK American Miniature Horse Society (UKAMHS). Additionally, the horse must be nominated for the show year, and you can find out more on the society’s website.”

How much should you expect to pay for an American Miniature Horse?

“Cost can vary,” says Emma. Like any show horse, factors such as breeding and previous performance can impact their price tag. It also depends where you are sourcing your horse. If you decide to import an American-bred horse, you will need to consider the import costs and taxes.

“Generally though, you’re looking to spend anything between £4,000 and £15,000 for a show horse. But of course, you might get lucky and find one for less.”

Where can you buy one?

“To find a show horse, I would suggest reaching out to the American Miniature Horse breed shows or the UK Studbook (AMHCGB) for recommendations of reputable breeders and go from there,” says Emma.

“We always recommend having horses vetted. This not only helps identify potential health issues or conformational faults but may be a requirement for your insurance company.

“Additionally, before you buy, we advise verifying the horse’s registration with the American Studbook to ensure that the horse is a purebred and has been registered correctly prior to agreeing to the purchase.”

What do you need to look the part in the show ring?

An American Miniature Horse should be shown in a simple halter similar to those used for Arabian horses, with a standard chain and leather lead as used for all in-hand showing. In stock type classes, the horses wear stock halters that resemble scaled-down versions of those used for showing Quarter Horses.

Emma adds: “American Miniature Horses are usually shown freshly clipped, as a clipped appearance tends to highlight their features, but you won’t be penalised if your horse has a full coat. Bridle paths are clipped back so that you can show off definition through the neck, although the key is that the clip needs to suit the horse. As with any show horse, you want to enhance the good bits. Tails are generally left natural, but we’d recommend that it’s not so long that the horse can stand on it.”

And what about the handler’s attire?

“The handler needs to be smartly turned out in a jacket or long sleeved shirt and smart trousers,” explains Emma, but before you reach for your tweed, American Miniatures tend to be shown with handlers in a variety of colours, depending on the colour of the horse and the handler’s personal preference.

“Many opt for a western look, featuring western shirts or jackets. Many of the jackets have embellishments and can be quite sparkly,” says Emma, adding, “cowboy hats are also allowed, though hats aren’t mandatory unless you are showing in a stock class, where you must wear a western hat, a long sleeved shirt or jacket, and western footwear. Gloves are not a requirement, and canes are not allowed.”

If, like us, tying a tie leaves knots in your stomach, don’t worry. Emma explains: “Handlers don’t typically wear traditional ties; men may choose to wear one with a jacket, but many opt for a western bolo tie instead. As for women, they typically don’t wear ties, but again, it’s down to the handler’s preference. You really have a wonderful selection of choices when it comes to what to wear.”

We’ll look forwards to seeing sparkly shirts and jackets on show this summer.

