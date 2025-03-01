



Chances are, show secretaries in your area are crying out for willing stewards, who are absolutely essential in making sure that the ring runs smoothly, efficiently and safely. But why should showing fans give up their time to give stewarding a go?

1. You get a taste of the action for less

Stewarding can be a great way to be involved in showing with none of the hassle or cost of preparing and polishing a horse of your own. It can also leave you feeling a bit gooey inside if you’re up close to a really special win, and it’s super to be one of the first to congratulate when that happens.

2. You’ll learn a new skill

It may seem that stewards stand around having a chat, but don’t be fooled into thinking that stewarding is an easy job. Stewards spend long hours on their feet, sometimes in inclement weather. Whether it’s hot, wet or in-between though, you’re guaranteed to have learned new skills by the end of the day. There’s an art to managing line-ups, arranging rosettes or qualification cards, and keeping your commentary team abreast of proceedings, all while looking like you’re just having a chat!

3. You get a close-up view of the horses

Stewarding means you get a close-up look at the horses. This is especially enjoyable if you have an interest in a particular breed or type, or if you’re looking to learn some “do’s” and “don’ts” from watching seasoned competitors.

4. It’s great preparation for judging

As well as a good look at the horses, you’ll also be able to learn from experienced judges, who, if you’re lucky, will share their insights with you, meaning you’ll gain invaluable knowledge and be much better prepared if you ever want to join a judging panel in future.

5. You’ll meet new people

While there’s plenty to do, there is nevertheless often opportunity for a brief chat with fellow stewards and with competitors as they wait their turn. If you steward regularly, you’ll see the same faces over and over, and soon you’ll find you’ve a whole new set of acquaintances. If you’re the steward who helps a nervous child through their first class off the lead, there’s probably an even more nervous mum on the sidelines who’ll be your friend for life!

6. It’s a great way to give back

If you or your children have grown up in the showring, chances are you’ll be grateful for the experiences, the friends you made, and the resilience it nurtured. Helping to run shows for others is a great way to give back to the sport.

7. The lunches are great

An efficient committee will probably mean a smashing lunch for all volunteers and judges. Think home-made salads and a cracking pud. If that alone isn’t enough to tempt you, we don’t know what will.

