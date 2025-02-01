



To the uninitiated, showing can be a bit mind-boggling, but to help ensure you won’t make an embarrassing faux pas when it comes to showing etiquette this season, Katie Jerram-Hunnable runs through some of the weird and wonderful finer details.

1. You have just bought a new hat. It has the correct safety standards and looks just like the one you saw your favourite producer wearing last week. Now it’s time to adjust the “tags” – the ribbons on the bow at the back.

Katie explains: “Unless you are a hunt servant, such as a master or a whip, you should not wear your hat tags down. An easy way to fix this is to simply use sticky tape, or better still, a needle and thread, to secure them up at the back of your hat.”

2. As well as a new hat, you’ve plashed out on some brand new boots, but the garter straps are confusing. Why is one side white?

“Straight top, black boots with a black garter strap are correct for lady and gentlemen riders in all classes,” says Katie. But here’s where it gets a little more complicated: “It’s acceptable for men to wear brown-top boots with their evening, championship attire. In which case, the garter strap should be white”.

3. Hoping a hunt button will give you extra points in a hunter championship? Think again.

“This is not correct,” says Katie, adding that “unless you have been awarded your button for services to the hunt, you should not wear a hunt button. However it is correct to carry a hunting crop with leash in a hunter championship.”

4. You spotted a beautiful stock on a shopping spree at Hickstead and couldn’t resist it. However, you’ll have to wait for the right occasion before pulling it from your kit-bag.

Katie clarifies: “Stocks are only worn when evening dress is required. In other words, only in championships at our most prestigious royal or championship shows. This is why you’ll see riders who ordinarily wear tweed and ties – such as on hunters – donning navy or black jackets with stocks in championships at shows such as Royal Windsor and the Royal International Horse Show.

“Horse of the Year Show and the Rising Stars classes at LIHS are different as evening dress is used in all horse classes and all championships for ponies and horses. A plain stock is always best, and preferably in white for a gentlemen rider and cream or ivory for a lady rider. ”

5. Men and women riders alike can wear top hats in some championships requiring evening dress. But be careful.

“A lady’s top hat should be 5 ¼ inches in height,” warns Katie. “Not everyone adheres to this, but this is what the correct etiquette is.”

6. “Lady riders should beware their lapels, too,” says Katie. “Your rose should be worn on the left side. Ladies should also only wear a buttonhole with a navy jacket, so in ordinary classes, this means riders in hack and show pony classes. If in evening dress – in other words, when you’ve changed into navy for a championship – a button hole can be worn on riding horses.”

7. Side-saddle habits can be expensive and difficult to source. If you go to the trouble of sourcing a beautiful habit, don’t overlook the details.

Katie says: “Gloves are one aspect often overlooked. They should always be cream chamois leather.”

8. Once your outfit is sorted, it’s time to get in the ring. Katie’s advice is to “always be polite and look out for your fellow competitors.”

“When I’m riding, I’m always on the look out for ‘dangers’ – something a horse might spook at or something that will cause us a problem in the ring. It’s also very impolite to overtake another horse in front of the judge.”

9. In classes that require a ride judge, it’s customary for the judge to ask permission before they mount your horse.

“The judge will ask you, ‘may I ride?’ This often takes new competitors by surprise,” states Katie. “Just respond politely; a simple ‘of course’ or ‘please do’ will suffice.”

10. If it all goes wrong and you really want to get out, make sure you ask first.

“It’s bad manners to leave without permission from the judge,” says Katie. “Go to your steward, explain why and ask to leave. They will usually grant permission, but it’s always polite to ask.”

Worried you’ll never get it right? Katie is reassuring: “Don’t worry; you won’t be eliminated if you don’t follow tradition exactly, but do always make sure you check the rules, especially in the case of hats as there may well be a safety standard you must adhere to.

“And don’t worry if you’re not sure whether it’s tweed-and-tie, or if you need a stock. If you’re not sure what to do, ask a professional. We’re always happy to help if we can.”

Just remember to say please.

