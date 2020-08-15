What do I wear in my horse or pony showing class? Read our dress code guide for show riders…

New to showing or a particular class and have no idea what to wear? Read our basic guide to showing attire, adapted from the relevant rule books…

Hunters and cobs

Hat: Bowler hat for gentlemen, navy or black hunting cap for ladies with ribbon tabs inside.

Jacket: Tweed jackets for ladies and gentlemen with neat collar and tie.

Breeches: Fawn, cream or buff breeches (not white).

Boots: Plain black or brown boots with garter strap fixing with button at the knee. Spurs should be worn by adults at the heel seam of the boot, not hanging off the end of the boot.

Gloves: Brown, fawn or tan.

Whip: Showing cane.

Evening performances: Silk top hats or hunting caps for ladies and gentlemen, hunting stock with pin, scarlet or black jacket or tails for gentlemen, navy or black jacket for ladies, Gentlemen should wear brown topped boots with white garter strap, ladies normal black boots, spurs to be warn, gloves as above and a hunting crop with a thong to be carried.

Riding horses

Hat: Bowlers for gentlemen, navy or black hunting cap for ladies with ribbons inside.

Jacket: Jackets – ladies blue, black or tweed jacket with neat collar and tie – gentlemen tweed.

Evening performances: Buttonhole, showing cane, silk top hats for ladies and gentlemen, gentlemen to wear black hunting tails, breeches and boots, and ladies to wear black or navy jacket, breeches and boots.

Everything else as above for hunters and cobs.

Hacks

Hat: Bowlers for gentlemen, navy or black hunting cap for ladies with ribbons inside.

Jacket: Ladies to wear blue or black jacket with neat collar and tie, gentlemen to wear tweed.



Buttonhole: Can be worn.

Evening performances: Silk top hat, gentlemen to wear salopets or close fitting military trousers with ordinary collar and tie or cravat.

Everything else as above for cobs and hunters.

Side-saddle

Habit: Ordinary in either blue, black or tweed with collar and tie. For classes at Royal or International Shows after 12 noon black or blue habits would be required with correctly tied hunting stock with pin

Hat: Bowler hat with veil or silk hat with veil. In the above classes hair should be in a neat bun at the nape of the neck.

Spurs: Only one can be worn..

Whip: Showing cane.

Buttonhole: Can be worn.

Plaited ponies

Hats: During a class riders must wear correct head gear; correctly secured skull caps/Riding Hats Nos. All PAS015,VG1, (BS)EN1384 2017, ASTM F1163 04a onwards, SNELL E2001, SNELL E2016 AS/NZS 3838 2003 onwards. MUST be worn by riders at all times when mounted. Hats should have a plain cover either black, navy blue, brown, grey or green. Velvet covers are encouraged.

Shirt: Plain with a tie or stock

Breeches/jodhpurs: Usually cream, canary, white, corn or beige in colour.

Boots: Brown or black jodhpur boots (with jodhpur straps or clips).

Gloves: Plain in cream, white, beige, brown, black etc.

Jacket: Black or navy for show ponies and tweed for hunter ponies.

Spurs: Forbidden in BSPS classes except for riders 16 years old or over in the exceeding 148cms Anglo and part-bred Arab classes.

Whip: In all classes held under BSPS rules whips are not to exceed 75cm and under NPS rules they must not exceed an overall length of 76cm. Hunting crops are permissible.

Working hunter ponies

Jacket: Plain tweed

Body protectors: May be worn and are strongly recommended by the BSPS whilst competing in working hunter and working hunter pony classes.

Mountain and Moorlands

Hat: As above.

Breeches/jodhpurs: As above.

Boots: Brown or black long or jodhpur boots depending on breed of pony and age/size of rider.

Jacket: It is recommended that riders wear tweed jackets.

Spurs: Forbidden.

Whip: As above.

Arabs

Hat: Bowler or top hat, or hart hunting cap. Youth riders (under-18) to wear approved safely helmet.

Breeches/jodhpurs: Cream, biscuit, peach, banana or beige breechers or jodphurs.

Boots: Long riding boots

Jacket: Formal jacket or top hat and tails. White or cream stock, tie and shirt.

Spurs: English rowelled or dummy.

