Velvet riding hats that offer the traditional look

Popular with riders who show or hunt, the best velvet riding hats combine the traditional style of a beagler with the modern technology and safety standards that you’ll find in the best riding hats.

In order to achieve the traditional look, velvet riding hats typically have a light-coloured slim harness that is less noticeable. Many styles are available in multiple colours, which allows you to match your velvet hat to the collar of your show jacket.

All of the velvet riding hats we’ve included in this list can be worn for multiple affiliated disciplines because they comply with the hat standard rules.

Best velvet riding hats

Charles Owen Hampton

Colours: Black, navy, brown, bottle green or grey | Sizes: 52–65cm | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), ASTM F1163, VG1 (with Kitemark) | RRP: From £197 |

This elegant and traditional velvet-covered hat has a soft yet durable tan harness, and features a satin lining and lush headband. It has a low-profile style and is available in a choice of five colours.

Champion CPX Supreme

Colours: Black, navy, brown, green or ruby | Sizes: 6¼–7¾ | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), VG1 | RRP: £230 |

This lightweight, slim profile helmet is covered in quality velvet and has a shock-absorbing peak. Inside there is satin crown comfort padding with a moisture-wicking lining to help keep your head comfortable. The flesh-coloured four-point harness is made from a padded, soft leather, and can be adjusted with the laces at the back. It fastens with a smart metal hook.

Charles Owen Fian

Colours: Black, navy, brown, bottle green or grey | Sizes: 49–65cm | Standards: ASTM F1163, VG1 (with Kitemark) | RRP: From £279 |

The Fian blends the elegance of its predecessor (the Fiona) with safety technology to create the ultimate hunting and showing hat. It’s covered in luxurious velvet and has a slim tan harness that creates an elegant appearance. The traditional satin headband with incorporated drawlace adjusts the height of the helmet so it cradles the head.

Champion CPX3000 Deluxe

Colours: Black, navy, brown, green or ruby | Sizes: 6¼–7¾ | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), VG1 | RRP: £114 |

This lightweight helmet is covered in quality velvet and has a satin crown comfort padding with sweat-wicking lining. It has four-point flesh-coloured harness made with padded soft leather and can be adjusted by the lacing at the rear. It has a shock-absorbing peak and fastens with a quick-release buckle.

Gatehouse Jeunesse Riding Hat

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: 52–61cm | Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark), VG1 (with Kitemark) | RRP: From £114.99 |

Designed with a lightweight, low profile, this hat is slimline and elegant with a flesh coloured harness. It comes with a quick-drying, padded liner that can be removed for washing, and it comes in a padded storage bag.

