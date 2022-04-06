



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

As your jacket is arguably the most important part of your attire, having the best tweed riding jacket you can afford will make you feel great. They are mostly worn for showing, hunting and lower levels of eventing, but there’s no reason why you can’t wear them for dressage or showjumping, too. You can wear any type or design of tweed – and many show riders opt for bespoke options – although the conservative choices are most traditional.

Tweed riding jackets should be worn with beige, buff, cream or canary breeches or jodhpurs and a coloured stock or tie. Jackets made of pure wool are good for warmth during the winter, while jackets made of a wool blend tend to be lighter in weight. If you’re looking for the best tweed riding jackets specifically for hunting, a wool lining is a good choice as it will keep you warm and help to regulate your temperature, while a lighter silk or satin lining will be lighter and cooler to wear. Most tweed riding jackets are dry clean only but a couple are machine washable, such as the Equetech Foxbury, so this is worth considering.

Best tweed riding jackets

Equetech Foxbury Tweed Jacket

Colours: Olive green | Sizes: UK 8–22 | RRP: £124.95 |

This olive green tweed has subtle brown and green over checks. The jacket, which is machine washable, features flap pockets with concealed zips, rich gold jacquard lining, self fabric collar and double back vents. It’s also available with a navy velvet collar and pocket detailing and in children’s sizes. These jackets are sized generously, so it’s recommended that you go down a size if you’re between sizes.

View now at equus.co.uk

Shires Aubrion Saratoga Jacket

Colours: Green check, red/yellow/blue check, copper check, navy/maroon check or brown tweed | Sizes: 30–46in | RRP: £124.99 |

This classic show jacket has a flattering modern fit, with a velvet trim collar and pheasant-print lining. It also features front pockets, double rear vents and horse button details.

Dublin Albany Tweed Jacket

Colours: Brown | Sizes: UK 8–10 | RRP: £104.99 |

This tailored wool blend jacket is fully lined with faux suede detail on the collar and pockets. It features antique brass buttons and flap pockets.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Equetech Thornborough Tweed Riding Jacket

Colours: Green | Sizes: UK 8–20 | RRP: £159.95 |

This green herringbone tweed has subtle red, orange and blue overcheck. The jacket features flap pockets with concealed zips, rich gold jacquard lining, self fabric collar, foxhead buttons and double back vents. This jacket is a wool blend, so a little warmer than the Foxbury, but it’s also temperature regulating and moisture wicking so you won’t get too hot. It’s also available with a navy velvet collar and pocket detailing.

View now at equus.co.uk

Le Beau Cheval Bespoke Tweed Riding Jacket

Colours: Wide range of colours | Sizes: UK 4–24 | RRP: From £260 |

These double vent and panel back jackets are made from 100% British wool and come in a large choice of tweeds, linings, buttons and trims to create your own unique jacket to compliment your horse. Jackets can also be made to measure.

Pretty Ponies Tweed Riding Jacket

Colours: Six tweed options | Sizes: UK 4–20 | RRP: £265 |

Pretty Ponies jackets have a panel back design with a full navy velvet collar, pocket trim and fox head buttons as standard. They can also be made bespoke with different cloths, a double vent, pipings or alternative collar colour.

Holland Cooper Tweed Riding Jacket

Colours: Glen green, mid blue check, leveret or tawny brown | Sizes: UK 6–16 | RRP: £349 |

This fitted jacket is made of Scottish tweed and has chic and understated horn-style buttons. Although all colours could be worn, we think the glen green (pictured) is the most traditional and suitable for the show ring.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.