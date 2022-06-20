



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Whether you’re riding between the white boards for dressage or competing over coloured poles in the showjumping arena, making sure you have one of the best show jackets is key to nailing your competition day outfit. Looking and feeling smart will help top up your confidence and could make the all important difference to your riding – plus you’ll love the pictures.

Each discipline has slightly different rules on what you can wear at each level – what to wear for dressage, what to wear for showjumping, what to wear eventing – so it’s worth double checking your favourite show jacket is accepted, but in general more colours are accepted now than have been in the past. You can also wear tweed, but we’ve rounded up the best tweed riding jackets separately.

When choosing your new show jacket, it’s worth noting a few features to look out for. Most modern competition jackets are made from more breathable and technical materials, which will keep you cooler and more comfortable throughout the day – some may also be water- and dirt-repellent. Many also fasten with a zip hidden under the button placket, which gives a smart finish and makes the jacket easy to put on and take off. The majority of show jackets are now machine washable, which is a real bonus when it comes to keeping it in good condition and looking smart.

Best show jackets

Ariat Galatea Bellatrix Show Coat

Colours: Navy | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £250 |

This jacket is the same as the popular Galatea show coat but with a few additional details. It features antique silver hardware and a hidden front zip, and is complete with moisture management technology and breathable mesh panelling, making it ideal for wearing all year round.

View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Shires Aubrion Goldhawk Show Jacket

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: 28–42in | RRP: £124.99 |

This mesh jacket allows for increased airflow but looks opaque when worn, keeping the smart look. It is tailored for a slim fit, stretch, has rear vents and a zip fastening concealed by popper button placket.

View now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or naylors.com

Pikeur Paulin Show Jacket

Colours: Black, grey, night blue/rose gold or black/gunmetal | Sizes: UK 6–20, in regular or long | RRP: £249.95 |

This stylish show jacket is made with a lightweight, super-elastic and breathable softshell. It has concealed zip front pockets, a stretch lining for optimum comfort, and ornamental studs on the collar and under the slits.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Dublin Hanna Mesh Tailored Jacket II

Colours: Navy or black | Sizes: UK 8–20 | RRP: £84.99 |

This stretch mesh competition jacket is ideal for hot summer days. It features a flattering princess seam construction and has a double vented back. It fastens with a hidden centre zip closure and has three buttons for detail. Also available in children’s sizes.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

QHP Novèn competition jacket

Colours: Black, navy or steel blue | Sizes: EU 34–44 | RRP: £127.65 |

This sporty competition jacket has mesh on the sides, under the sleeves, on the rear and on the collar for added breathability. It features a hidden zip behind the button closure and two hidden zipped pockets on the front.

View now at equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Mark Todd Sports Show Jacket

Colours: Navy or black | Sizes: UK 8–16 | RRP: £162.98 |

This smart competition jacket features a suedette collar, pipped detailing, and rear vents with subtle branding. It contains elastane that aids movement, making it super comfortable to wear. It is machine washable on a cool cycle and available in children’s sizes and men’s sizes.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Silvia Show Jacket

Colours: Navy or black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £99.99 |

This show jacket is made from comfortable, breathable material that does not crease and the red perforated material inside aids airflow. The pockets are zipped and the front fastens with three silver buttons. Also available in children’s sizes.

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Schockemöhle Air Cool Ladies’ Competition Jacket

Colours: Navy or black | Sizes: XXS–XL | RRP: £189 |

This jacket ensures a sporty and elegant appearance with its fitted shape and decorative dividing seams at the front. It’s made of a breathable mesh fabric and has ventilation eyelets under the sleeves, plus two vents that provide freedom of movement in the saddle.

View now at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Cavalleria Toscana GP Jacket

Colours: Black, navy or grey | Sizes: EU 34–46 | RRP: £495 |

This classic-cut riding jacket is finished with an alcantara (suede-look) collar and contrasting piping. The technical four-way stretch material provides breathability, water repellency and antibacterial properties. The jacket has two front pockets, buttons to fasten and a subtle embossed logo on the shoulder.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Equetech Venti Jersey Competition Jacket

Colours: Navy | Sizes: EU 32–48 | RRP: £143.95 |

This tailored, sporty jacket is designed for riders looking for added ventilation. It features mesh panels, a double-vented back and hidden front zip fastening. It is described as low maintenance and contains Lycra for good stretch and shape retention.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Lotus Romeo Lite Competition Jacket

Colours: Black, navy, burgundy, green or royal blue | Sizes: EU 34–44 | RRP: £197 |

This jacket provides style and practicality in equal measures. It is made from lightweight technical fabrics and designed in a feminine, slim fit, which is described as flattering for all silhouettes. The material is anti-wrinkling, breathable and flexible.

Premier Equine Hagen Ladies Competition Jacket

Colours: Black, navy, green or wine | Sizes: UK 8–20 | RRP: £125 |

This lightweight jacket feels soft to the touch and has twin rear air vents that allow for free movement in the saddle and contribute to the aesthetic of the classic cut and flattering silhouette. It has a front zip fastening, which is concealed by a front button finish. The jacket is finished with two pockets, branding on the upper left arm and a technical mesh lining.

Holland Cooper The Competition Jacket

Colours: Ink navy or black | Sizes: UK 6–16 | RRP: £199 |

This jacket has been designed with a slim, tailored fit. It has extra stretch for comfort and a breathable mesh lining. The fabric is shower-proof and there are eyelet vents under the arm to aid breathability. It is finished with gold metal hardware and signature tape detailing.

Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Competition Jacket

Colours: True black or royal berry | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £169 |

This stretchy jacket fastens with a button closure at the front and features two rear vents and two flap pockets with imitation leather piping.

Felix Bühler Queen Competition Jacket

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £59.90 |

This classic competition jacket is made of a four-way stretch material, which is light, stretchy and breathable. It is finished with silver piping, buttons with crown embossing and zips on the cuffs. The two flap pockets offer enough space for small items, while the two rear vents give you room to move in the saddle.

Cavallo Estoril MA Show Jacket

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: EU 34–46 | RRP: £405 |

This double-vented softshell jacket features a suede-look piped collar, with matching pockets and vent inserts. The two-way stretch fabric is breathable, water repellent, heat regulating and dirt repellent.

Flying Changes The Charlotte Jacket

Colours: Black, grey, navy or royal blue | Sizes: EU 34–46 | RRP: £405 |

This elegant, close-fitting, four buttoned jacket has slender twin vents to emphasise the waistline. The technical fabric is washable, breathable and durable, and you can choose from a range of cuffs and buttons to personalise your look.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.