Unfortunately for the male rider, the reality is that there’s less choice when it comes to picking out the best men’s breeches. However, with a smaller target audience, you can be sure that if a brand or style is continuing to sell, they must be getting something right about the design.
Just like the best ladies’ competition breeches, the best men’s breeches should be lightweight and breathable, enabling you to stay cool while working hard. Competition breeches are typically light in colour to fit with the rules of the major disciplines – so finding a pair that uses stain-repelling technology is a real bonus. Technical fabrics also offer wicking properties as well as compression and the best competition breeches will have sufficient stretch to allow you freedom of movement in the saddle, combined with good support and grip.
Choosing between full-seat and knee-grip styles is down to personal preference, but you want look and feel your best when out competing, so style and fit are also key to finding the best pair of competition breeches for you.
Here are some of the best men’s competition breeches on sale this season…
Equetech Kingham breeches
Colours: White, beige, black, grey, navy or walnut | Sizes: 28–36in | RRP: £66.50
These hard-wearing breeches are a great option for everyday wear as well as competition. They have a fabric seat and silicone knee grip, as well as press button pockets, belt loops and a Lycra panel at the cuff. These Equetech breeches scored 8/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.
More info at equetech.com
View at naylors.com
Hy Equestrian Harrogate men’s breeches
Colours: White, beige, black or steel grey | Sizes: 28–38in | RRP: £69.99
These traditional breaches feature pleated sides to reduce restriction, side and back pockets both with stud closures, a sturdy zip, belt loops and bulk-free stretch hem ankles. The silicone knee patches add extra grip.
More info at hy-equestrian.com
View at viovet.co.uk
Kingsland Kenton E-Tec knee-grip breeches
Colours: White, beige or navy | Sizes: 28–38in | RRP: £155
These water- and dust-repellent breathable breeches are made with a four-way stretch fabric for optimal comfort. The Lycra bottom cuff offers a sleeker fit and extra comfort, and they are finished with piping along pocket edge and embroidery under the front pocket.
More info at kingslandequestrian.com
View at harryhall.com
Mark Todd Latigo breeches
Colours: White, taupe or navy | Sizes: 28–38in | RRP: £85.99
These breeches are made from a stretchy, wicking and water-resistant fabric. They have a Euroseat design, slimline sock ankle, grip knee patches and pockets on the front and rear.
View at viovet.co.uk
Pikeur Rossini breeches
Colours: White, black, navy, dark grey, dark shadow or truffle | Sizes: 26–42in, in regular or long | RRP: £187.95
These plain-fronted breeches have wide belt loops, two slanting front pockets, two rear pockets with flaps and a Velcro ankle finish. Choose between mock suede or silicone grip on the full seat.
View at pikeur.mybreeches.com
Shires Aubrion Walton breeches
Colours: White, beige, navy, grey or olive | Sizes: 28–42in | RRP: £56.99
These smart, performance breeches are designed with a contour seat and silicone knee patches.
More info at shiresequestrian.com
View at equus.co.uk
Tredstep Verde gents’ breeches
Colours: White, tan or grey | Sizes: 28–36in | RRP: £109.99
The Verde breeches offer a four-way stretch as well as a number of design features to ensure free movement, including an articulated knee patch and integrated cuff. They are also made of a stain-resistant fabric.
More info at tredstep.com
View at discount-equestrian.co.uk
Whitaker Miami full-seat men’s breeches
Colours: White, navy or black | Sizes: 28–38in | RRP: £75
These breeches are described as having a firm yet comfortable fit and are made of a highly breathable four-way stretch performance fabric. They feature stretchy Lycra ankles, two rear pockets and a full silicone-printed seat.
More info at johnwhitaker.com
View at amazon.co.uk
