If an equestrian claims to have never been uncomfortable in the saddle while wearing their normal underwear, they’re telling you a fib – despite this, specially designed underwear for horse riders is often overlooked (as is a good sports bra, believe it or not). We believe comfort is key, so we’ve rounded up a selection of the best underwear for horses riders (both male and female) in one place so you can find a pair that might suit you.

The best underwear for equestrians is comfortable – no one appreciates rubbing, chaffing, riding up or a wedgie, and definitely not when you’re on a hack an hour away from home. Secondly, due to the nature and design of breeches, a VPL (visible panty line) is a great concern to riders, so you’ll be pleased to know that this is something that equestrian-specific underwear has under control.

Here’s some of the best underwear for equestrians – it’s ladies first, so jump down if you’re looking for the men’s…

Aztec Diamond 3D thongs

Colours: Black/nude or grey/pink | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £12.50 for a pack of two |

These high-waisted, flattering pants are soft and seamless in their construction and they are designed to mould to the body and offer the most comfortable style. Also available in a brief style.

Derriere Equestrian Female Performance Panty

Colours: White, black, purple or nude | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £16.99 |

Designed to eradicate visible seamlines and ensure no rubbing, chaffing or abrasions are created due to stitched seams. These pants feature naked, bonded seams and are made of a soft, supportive and stretchy fabric. This fabric has wicking and bacteriostatic properties that help to fight odour. Also available in a padded version.

Eques Pante equestrian performance underwear

Colours: Navy, grey, rose or combinations | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £59 |

These pants have a slimming and contoured waistband, with rash protection down to the knee. They are made of a moisture-wicking and breathable fabric and don’t produce a VPL.

Equetech Symmetry shorts

Colours: White | Sizes: XS–L | RRP: £34.95 |

Developed with Childeric Saddles and top dressage riders in the UK, these shorts are designed to assist your pelvis symmetry in the saddle. They feature a 10mm foam panel that can be positioned on the left or right seatbone, to aid balance of the pelvis and ensure equal balance through each leg. Other features include non-chaff binding, comfort waistband and seam free seat.

Fanny Adams sports hipsters

Colours: Black, nude or five other patterns | Sizes: XS–L | RRP: From £23 |

Handmade from high grade cotton, these pants were designed specifically for horse riding. They don’t ride up, have a VPL, chaff or blister, but stay comfortably in one place. Also available in full brief style and bespoke size and shape options.

Mountain Horse Adore tech underwear

Colours: Blue melange, white or black melange | Sizes: XXS/XS–L/XL | RRP: £13 |

Made for casual and competition riding, these seamless pants are made of a hard-wearing, moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabric. They are specifically designed for wearing under breeches to give maximum comfort in the saddle.

Seducci Jane Zero boxers

Colours: Black, anthracite, iris or ocean | Sizes: 3 sizes | RRP: £35 |

These seam- and stitch-free boxer-style shorts are lightweight, moisture wicking, soft and breathable. They are described as 100% invisible, too.

Underwear for male horse riders

Derriere Equestrian Performance Padded Shorty

Colours: Black, white or purple | Sizes: S–L/XL | RRP: £49.99 |

Designed to eradicate visible seamlines and ensure no rubbing, chaffing or abrasions are created due to stitched seams. Made with breathable, stretchy and odour-resistant fabric, these shorts incorporate the Padded Support System, which provides male riders with supportive, soft, and comfortable undergarments that offer protection from friction and discomfort. Also available without padding.

Equetech boxer shorts

Colours: Black or white | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: From £23.95 |

These cycling-short-style briefs offer hip and pelvis support and feature a non-chaff binding, comfort waistband and seam free seat. They are available in classic style or plus, which has a higher level of protection to the front and seat area and are padded throughout the seat and front gusset.

Freddie Adams sports underwear

Colours: Black, nude or six fun patterns | Sizes: S–3XL | RRP: £25 |

Originally made to wear with breeches, these handmade pants are now often also worn by runners, cyclists and golfers. They are soft and breathable, yet firm enough to offer support. These garments are made with no elastic, which means no digging in, no irritation, and no visible lines.

Seducci Joe Zero boxers

Colours: Black or anthracite | Sizes: 2 sizes | RRP: £35 |

These seam- and stitch-free boxer shorts are lightweight, moisture wicking, soft and breathable. They are described as 100% invisible, too.

