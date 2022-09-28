12 short winter jackets designed for wearing in the saddle





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Equestrians understand winter layering significantly better than your average person, and we know that you’re not going to get through winter comfortably without a one of the best short riding coats that you can wear around the yard, too.

Whether you choose a short riding coat or a long riding coat is really a matter of personal preference. Some riders like to have both and wear them in different scenarios. If you have a pair of waterproof trousers or waterproof breeches, then it’s likely you can do without a long coat – and this might save you a bit of money, too, as with less material short coats are usually slightly cheaper than a comparable longer version.

When choosing a new riding coat, you should consider waterproofing properties and breathability of the fabrics. Other features to consider are whether you’d like a hood, and whether you want this to be detachable, while rear vents will help your coat sit nicely in the saddle. Taped seams, storm plackets (to cover the zip) and storm cuffs (which prevent water entering via the sleeves) will all help keep you dry.

Waterproof vs water-resistant

A waterproof coat will give you protection from rain or other water for a significant period of time, while a water-resistant material will prevent water penetration, but only to a certain level. If you’re a fair-weather rider who avoids riding in the rain then a water-resistant coat may be sufficient, but if you envisage yourself riding out at the yard in all weathers, a fully waterproof coat is the way to go.

Many manufacturers will provide waterproof ratings – and we’ve listed all the ratings we can get our hands on (for coats that claim to be waterproof or resistant) with each product in the guide below.

Waterproof ratings explained:

0–1,500mm = water resistant/snowproof, suitable for very light rain

1,500–5000mm = waterproof, suitable for light to average rain

Over 5,000mm = very waterproof, suitable for moderate to heavy rain

Over 10,000mm = highly waterproof, suitable for heavy rain

Best short riding coats

LeMieux Waterproof Short Coat

Waterproof rating: 8,000mm (very waterproof) | Colours: Navy, black or grey | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £159.95 |

This smart coat is filled with an eco-friendly synthetic filling, which is described as having the warmth of down with the bounce-back durability of cotton, retaining fullness even after washing. There is also an additional fleece lining on the inside of the back, pockets and collar for added comfort. Other features include taped seams, a double front closure, two-way zip and waterproof sealed pocket zips, plus a detachable hood with further detachable faux fur trim. It’s also available in a long version.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk

Ariat Coastal Waterproof Jacket

Waterproof rating: 10,000mm (very waterproof) | Colours: Navy or Zinfandel | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £165 |

This highly waterproof jacket has an earth-friendly waterproof finish, as well as sealed seams and zips for extra protection. It benefits from Ariat’s Cold Series technology, which helps to keep the body warm. Other features include a two-way zip, removable hood, saddle vents, zipped hand, chest and internal pockets.

In the UK? View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

Equetech Ashendon Waterproof Jacket

Waterproof rating: 16,000mm (highly waterproof) | Colours: Navy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £139.95 |

This waterproof jacket has a timeless style and is made to keep you dry in a downpour. It features a two-layer storm flap, adjustable detachable hood with detachable faux fur trim, storm cuffs, a draw cord waist and polka dot quilted lining. There are front zipped pockets, as well as deep hand warmer pockets with a thermal lining and magnetic closures.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Stierna Stella Short

Waterproof rating: 20,000mm (highly waterproof) | Colours: Navy, mulberry, black or walnut | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £295 |

This highly breathable and waterproof jacket has a warm yet lightweight Thinsulate insulation. It is made with recycled fabrics and has fully taped seams. The sleeves are shaped for mobility, while the asymmetrical sleeve ends have a Velcro adjustment and inner Lycra cuffs. Other features include a high collar with chin guard, detachable hood with one-hand adjustments, two way zip, storm flaps, zipped pockets, internal pocket with earphone opening, rear slits with poppers and an adjustable bottom hem.

In the UK? View now at rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Synergy Short Waterproof Secure Shield Coat

Colours: Navy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £99.99 |

This jacket has an adjustable waist for a flattering fit, soft fleece lining and storm cuffs for additional protection. It also features a two-way front zip, zipped rear vents and pockets, and an a zip-off hood. Also available in a longer version.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

WeatherBeeta Tania Waterproof Jacket

Colours: Black or ink | Sizes: XXS–XXL | RRP: £127.99 |

This technical jacket has sealed seams and a lining that utilises thermal reflection to help maintain warmth and prevent heat loss. It has a waterproof centre front, chest and hand zips and a quilted hood. It also benefits from underarm zipped mesh vents.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, gooutdoors.co.uk, sportsdirect.com or ebay.co.uk

Mountain Horse Alicia Jacket

Colours: Black or dark olive | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £129 |

This stylish and functional jacket has taped seams, carefully designed pockets, pre-curved sleeves and elastic inner cuffs. It has a two-way zip and a high, foldable collar, which keeps the wind out.

In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk

Coldstream Kimmerston Quilted Coat

Colours: Windsor wine, navy, taupe or charcoal grey | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £119.99 |

This quilted coat from Coldstream has faux duck down panels and is designed to be a functional and multipurpose riding jacket. It has a flattering cut and features rear side zips as well as a two-way front zip to ensure comfort in the saddle. It also has a strombreaker collar with a soft lining, which keeps out the wind without the bulk of a hood. It has fleece-lined side pockets and a zipped inside chest pocket. It is also available as a long coat.

View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Fouganza Tosca Riding Jacket

Waterproof rating: 2,000mm (water resistant) | Colours: Midnight blue | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £59.99 |

This jacket has a high collar and two zipped pockets at the front. It has ribbed hems for a close fit and armbands integrated into the sleeves.

In the UK? View now at decathlon.co.uk

Dublin Peyton Waterproof Jacket

Colours: Asphalt | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £119.99 |

This three-in-one jacket is made up of a waterproof outer and detachable inner that can double up as a puffer jacket – both layers can be worn alone or together. The outer features a centre front storm flap with two-way zip, an adjustable waist, tuck away hood and underarm zips with mesh vents. The inner puffer jacket zips into the outer jacket and both layers have zipped hand pockets.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

EQC Exclusive Short Puffer Coat

Colours: Black, olive, slate, navy or chilli | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £125 |

This stylish coat is made of a soft-touch fabric with an eco-friendly fill. It has a removable hood and benefits from inner and outer pockets.

Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Light Re Down Jacket

Colours: Desert sky or moonstone | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £159 |

This two-way zipped lightweight jacket is filled with Re:Down, which is 100% recycled down and feathers. It has a water-repellent outer, zipped side pockets, and elasticated cuffs and bottom hems in the classic Tommy Hilfiger colours.

Felix Bühler Emelie II Riding Jacket

Waterproof rating: 8,000mm (very waterproof) | Colours: Cinnamon | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £54.90 |

This jacket contains an imitation down filling. It has two zipped hand pockets, two-way front zip, adjustable waist, hood and cuffs.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.