Ariat Coastal Waterproof Jacket Score 10/10 Pros Waterproof

Stylish fit

Nice, subtle branding

Good pockets Manufacturer: Ariat

Ariat Coastal Waterproof Jacket

My first impressions of the Ariat Coastal Waterproof Jacket are very positive. It is a lightweight waterproof casual riding jacket with much to like, thanks to its stylishly fitted appearance, and it ticks all my key requirements of a jacket of this nature. It also stood up to its waterproof claims in a very heavy rain shower during its first use in the saddle.

My review jacket is navy and size small. I am a UK size 8 and it is a good fit. The jacket is cut stylishly short at the front, longer at the back and has two riding vents that can be easily opened and closed with zips.

It has “ARIAT” embroidered in white on the left shoulder and the Ariat logo on a top of the left arm. It also has “ARIAT” incorporated into the hock and loop fastening on the cuffs. None of this branding is overt and it is all in keeping with the stylish, yet understated appearance of the jacket, which appeals to me.

Any jacket that is going to be used by busy equestrians needs to have good sized pockets, that are easily accessed and secured. This jacket has four pockets, all of which are a generously size and secured with zips, reducing any risk of an item dropping out accidentally while you’re busy doing tasks around the yard. Three are on the outside of the jacket – a pocket on each side at the waist, plus one on the left hand side of the chest – and one internal pocket, also on the left side at the chest.

The front of the jacket has a two-way zip, with a generously sized toggle for the primary slider, and a storm flap that is secured top and bottom by a press stud, which cannot be seen when closed. The jacket includes a small webbing loop that can be used to hang the jacket on a hook when it is not in use – a small thing, but one that is very irritating when overlooked.

It has a generously sized removable hood, which is secured to the jacket via press studs around the back of the collar with Velcro attachments hidden inside small secluded compartments on either side of the collar at the front. Once the hood has been removed, the line of press studs can be cleverly hidden away via another hidden compartment so they do not distract from the line of the jacket. The hood has a slightly stiffened peak to help keep the rain off your face and a hidden adjustment at the rear to allow you to tailor it to the size and shape of your head.

The body of the jacket and the hood have a breathable lining, while the satin-like lining on the arms makes the jacket easy to slip on and off regardless of what type of clothing you are wearing. There is no additional internal cuff on the sleeves, but their fitting can be adjusted as needed via the branded hock and loop fastenings. I found the sleeves to be a good length.

The washing instructions state that the jacket should be machine washed separately on a delicate cycle in cold water without using fabric softener.

Verdict

Initial thoughts: A really stylish jacket, which is comfortable to wear both around the yard and in the saddle. It has proven to be waterproof during a short squall of driving rain.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Who tested this rain jacket?

Carol Phillips is Horse & Hound’s website editor, who has ridden since childhood. She has a seven-year-old Irish Sport Horse kept at livery, who she rides most days.

