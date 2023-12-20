



Testing products is good fun – especially when we get to try products that we wouldn’t normally be able to get our hands on – but we certainly don’t take it for granted. There’s a lot to consider – whether we’re testing socks or stirrups – including practicality, style, performance, durability, ease of use and value. Some products stick out as particularly good, and we’ve rounded up a selection of our favourite products from the year.

Our scoring system is based on dressage, so we don’t give out the top scores or the “H&H Approved” seal of approval easily. All our opinions are independent and companies do not pay to have their products reviewed or featured in our buying guides, so you can be sure that if we say we recommend a product, we mean it.

Products we’ve loved testing in 2023

WeatherBeeta Kyla Waterproof Jacket

Tester: Georgia Guerin

Review score: 10/10, H&H Approved

Georgia says: “I’ve been wearing this jacket day in, day out since last winter because I love it. It’s not heavy or hot, but it keeps me warm and dry while I’m doing jobs at the yard or hacking in the rain. Three of my friends at the yard have since bought the jacket in various colours on my recommendation – so now we all match – which shows just how great it is.”

Sprenger Bow Balance Stirrups

Tester: Becky Murray

Review score: 9/10, H&H Approved

Becky says: “These stirrups aren’t a new release, but this is the first time we’ve had our hands on them for an official test – and I was looking forward to trying them out. I think it’s a bold claim that a stirrup can help with leg position, and the cynic in me wondered if they were having a placebo effect, but they have won me over, and I would recommend them to others. I definitely have a more secure lower leg when using them and I am interested to see how they feel in a few months down the line.”

Techalogic DC-1 Helmet Camera

Tester: Georgia Guerin

Review score: 9/10, H&H Approved

Georgia says: “This camera’s USP is that it records front and rear views simultaneously. If you’re primarily a hacker and looking for a device to record your time on the roads, this is the camera for you. Electricals will always be pricey, but you’ll be ever-thankful if you capture footage of an accident – and you can use it for fun, too. The best part about it for me was that the app was easy to use – everything downloaded straight to my phone and you don’t need an internet connection to do it. Techalogic have since released the DC-2 Pro (which is available on Amazon), which I’ll have a full review of in the new year – but it’s basically a higher quality version with longer battery time, so if you go on particularly long rides, then it’s definitely worth a look at.”

Ariat Heritage Contour II Long Field Boots

Tester: Becky Murray

Review score: 10/10, H&H Approved

Becky says: “These boots are an Ariat classic and have been very popular for years so I was thrilled to bag a pair to test. They’re great for any discipline and are ideal if you love the smart, traditional look. I know Georgia is still wearing hers 10 years after buying them and she wears them every time she rides, so I’m looking forward to mine lasting this long, too.”

Ariat Coastal Waterproof Jacket

Tester: Carol Phillips

Review score: 10/10, H&H Approved

Carol says: “We always make sure our reviews are balanced, but I can’t think of a single con to this jacket – it’s definitely the best lightweight, breathable, waterproof riding jacket I have owned to date. It’s a really stylish, lightweight and breathable jacket, which is comfortable to wear both around the yard and in the saddle, plus it has excellent waterproof qualities. While it is not cheap, I thoroughly recommend it.”

Pivo Pod

Tester: Carol Phillips

Review score: 9/10, H&H Approved

Carol says: “The packs and bundles from Pivo that are suitable for riders have gone by a few names – Pivo Pod Silver and Pivo Active – but it’s called the Pivo Equestrian Pack. I found it to be a really useful piece of kit if you ride on your own and want to track your progress or record videos to share with friends, but it’s also very popular with riders who like to make videos for YouTube and other social media.”

Flex-On Green Composite Stirrups

Tester: Becky Murray

Review score: 10/10, H&H Approved

Becky says: “When it came to choosing my stirrups, I was quite amazed by how many features could be personalised. There’s definitely an element of fun about personalising your kit – and these stirrups not only allow you to choose technical features as well as colours. You can choose between a standard or ultra-grip tread, and whether your footbed angle is inclined or flat. You then can choose the colour of your iron, tread, shock absorbers, and magnet colours.

“I really liked these stirrups for hacking and jumping, where I want that bit more security in my leg and the shock-absorbing performance. They do come with a substantial price tag, but I think this is fair, especially given the customisable options.”

Reolink Go PT Plus

Tester: Becky Murray

Review score: 10/10, H&H Approved

Becky says: “You might have seen Reolink products recommended on Facebook groups when posters ask for the best stable cameras – and it’s for very good reason. The picture quality is excellent – day and night – and this model offers everything I can think I would need from an outdoor camera. Plus, the fact it is wireless offers a real benefit for many horsey premises that don’t have Wi-Fi or electricity.”

Helite Zip’In 2 Airbag

Tester: Carol Phillips

Review score: 9/10, H&H Approved

Carol says: “This airbag can be paired with a wide range of outers, which makes it a great option for both leisure and competition riders. Even without the outers, the Helite Zip’In 2 Airbag is a stylish option for anyone wanting extra protection while riding with the minimum of bulk and no restriction. It’s pricey, but I believe it’s an investment that will pay back in spades when it comes to rider confidence and safety. I’ve fallen off while wearing it and now I won’t ride without it.”

