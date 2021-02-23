Are you on the search for the perfect Mother’s Day gift for a horse lover? Does your mum spend days in the lorry park at shows with you? Is she your emergency contact for doing the horses when you get stuck at work or school? Mums deserve the world and whether your mum’s horsey or not, we’ve rounded up a great selection of treats that will make for ideal Mother’s Day gifts to say thanks…
Jump to your budget…
Gifts under £15
Joules ‘Put your feet up’ socks
RRP: £10
It’s the message every mum deserves to receive this Mother’s Day.
View at joules.com
Team Equestrian Mum mug
RRP: £8
This mug is perfect for hot drinks or disguising a sneaky G&T. Dishwasher and microwave safe.
View at teamequestrianshop.co.uk
Pomchick Unicorn Mum mug
RRP: £10.90
Because all horsey mums are great.
View at amazon.co.uk
Platinum sweet feed scented candle
RRP: £10
Why give a normal candle when you can give your horse-loving mum a candle scented with countryside?
View at naylors.com
‘Horse Show Mum’ insulated travel mug
RRP: £12
Do you have a friend who might as well be your mum? This could be the perfect gift for her.
View at etsy.com
Mother Bee Hand Rescue
Sizes: 30g or 90g | RRP: From £6.99
This luxurious solid beeswax hand balm is the perfect gift for hard working hands.
View at motherbeeonline.co.uk
Naughty horse mug
RRP: £10.99
This mug is perfect for mothers of naughty horses.
View at etsy.com
Beebombs wildflower seeds
RRP: £7.99
These seeds don’t need to be planted or tended to – your mum just needs to throw her Beebomb on to cleared ground and await wildflowers to grow.
View at amazon.co.uk
‘Crazy Horse Lady’ mug
RRP: £10.49
This mug would speak the truth for a lot of our mums!
View at etsy.com
‘This human belongs to’ keyring
RRP: From £10
This personalised keyring is a nice way to treat yourself if you’re a horse mum.
View at etsy.com
Dressage Anywhere gift certificate
RRP: From £10
Give the gift of online dressage entries to compete or train from home. It’s BD approved – your mum can upload a video for judging by a listed BD judge, download her scoresheet and have the chance to win prizes and rosettes.
View at dressageanywhere.com
LeMieux Footsie socks
Patterns: Dragonflies, pineapples, rocking unicorns, seahorses or watermelons | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £9.95
These fun socks are a gift your mum can appreciate all year round.
View at lemieuxproducts.com
Mother’s Day gifts for horse lovers £15–50
Pear Derbyshire personalised cushion
RRP: £24
A personalised cushion with your mum’s horse on it is a lovely way to say thanks on Mother’s Day.
View at notonthehighstreet.com
Personalised horseshoe pebble
RRP: £22
This personalised pebble is a lovely keepsake to gift your mum this Mother’s Day
View at notonthehighstreet.com
Horse & Hound subscription
RRP: From £21.99 per quarter for 13 issues
We might be biased but you won’t go wrong with this gift that keeps on giving.
View at magazinesdirect.com
LG Leatherworks miniature stirrup keyring
Metals: Stainless steel or brass | RRP: £25
This miniature stirrup made from bridle offcuts is a great addition to a set of keys or handbag.
View at lgleatherworks.com
Hy Equestrian diamond socks
Sizes: 4–8 | RRP: £15.99 for a pack of 3
These diamond socks are perfect for a diamond mum.
View at equus.co.uk
HiHo Silver snaffle friendship bracelet
Colours: Purple, turquoise, team, pink or navy | RRP: £40
This adjustable bracelet with sterling silver snaffle is available in a range of cord colours.
View at hihosilver.co.uk
Gabriella Shaw Auricula china tea cup
RRP: From £19.50
This fine bone china tea cup and saucer is hand decorated. You can add an inscription for £5 to make it a truly personal gift.
View at gabriellashawceramics.com
Emily Cole Mounted Giclee art print
RRP: £45
Treat your mum to a highly relatable (and hilarious) Emily Cole A4 mounted print. Choose from a wide selection to find the perfect picture.
View at emily-cole.com
Forelock & Fringe one-off surprise box
RRP: From £25
This box is full of luxury goodies to treat your mum and her horse.
View at forelockandfringe.co.uk
Doris & Co Thank You mug
RRP: £22.50
This is a perfect gift to send a heartfelt thank you to your mum.
View at etsy.com
Mulberry Tree At Home Cheltenham tealight holder
Colours: Natural oil, medium oak oil or dark oak oil | RRP: £29.99
This unique tealight candle holder is handmade in Cheshire using reclaimed wood and reused horseshoes. You can have it made using your mum’s horse’s shoes.
View at mulberrytreeathome.com
BrodPod horseshoe bracelet
Sizes: S, M or L | RRP: £42.50
This slim bracelet combines magnets and copper elements.
View at brodpod.co.uk
Equiboodle large shopper bag
RRP: £39.99
This bag is made from eco-friendly jute and is finished with leather straps, brass feet, and a metallic design on the front. It has a large capacity which makes it great for carrying around yard stuff.
View at equiboodle.co.uk
Jane Orton sterling silver horse and rider pendant
RRP: £50
This pendant would make a lovely Mother’s Day gift for a horse lover.
View at janeorton.com
Mother’s Day gifts for horse lovers over £50
Fairfax & Favor Signature sock gift set
RRP: £55
This presentation box includes three new colours – lilac, cornflower and mango.
View at fairfaxandfavor.com
Life Of Riley leather jewellery box
RRP: £79
This personalised box has a compartment at each end and a central padded section for rings and earrings, making it perfect for travelling.
View at lifeofrileyonline.co.uk
Le Chameau Iris jersey-lined wellington boots
Colours: Dark green, red, pink, green, light blue, navy or black | Sizes: 3–8 | RRP: £100
The Iris is Le Chameau’s lightest and most colourful welly. With seven different colours to choose from, there’ll be something for every mum’s taste.
View at joules.com
Miggy Mac silver snaffle bracelet
RRP: £69
This equestrian-themed bracelet is made from 925 sterling silver.
View at miggymac.co.uk
Clare Haggas ‘Hold Your Horses’ silk scarf
Sizes: Narrow, classic or large | RRP: From £69
This 100% pure silk twill scarf is a lovely gift for a horsey mum.
View at clarehaggas.com
Hicks & Brown Oxley fedora
Colours: Olive green, pebble, berry or black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £79
Made from 100% wool felt, this fedora is water resistant and finished with the Hicks & Brown crest set on a ribbon band with a contrasting edge.
View at hicksandbrown.com
Silver Stable mini disc necklace
RRP: From £95
Add your mum’s initials to this personalised necklace complete with stirrup or horseshoe. Available in sterling silver or 9ct yellow gold.
View at thesilverstable.co.uk
Peachy Belts Turquoise Solitaire Swarovski buckle
RRP: £145
This handmade crystal buckle incorporates the biggest stone produced by Swarovski, making it perfect for a very special mother! Belt sold separately.
View at peachybelts.co.uk
Waring Brooke personalised monogram pattern scarf
RRP: £65
Treat your mother to a monogrammed luxury scarf. Simply choose her favourite colour combination, add her initials and Waring Brooke will do the rest.
View at waringbrooke.com
You might also like:
15 types of Pony Club parent you’re sure to recognise
With Pony Club camps happening across the country, take a look at these 15 types of Pony Club parents that
9 things you wish you could have told your 13-year-old self
Looking back, there are a few things we wish we'd known when we were 13...
40 gift ideas for the horsey person who has everything
Are you searching for the perfect horsey Christmas gift for someone who seems to have everything? Check out this great
Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free