Are you on the search for the perfect Mother’s Day gift for a horse lover? Does your mum spend days in the lorry park at shows with you? Is she your emergency contact for doing the horses when you get stuck at work or school? Mums deserve the world and whether your mum’s horsey or not, we’ve rounded up a great selection of treats that will make for ideal Mother’s Day gifts to say thanks…

Gifts under £15

Joules ‘Put your feet up’ socks

RRP: £10

It’s the message every mum deserves to receive this Mother’s Day.

View at joules.com

Team Equestrian Mum mug

RRP: £8



This mug is perfect for hot drinks or disguising a sneaky G&T. Dishwasher and microwave safe.



View at teamequestrianshop.co.uk

Pomchick Unicorn Mum mug



RRP: £10.90



Because all horsey mums are great.

View at amazon.co.uk

Platinum sweet feed scented candle



RRP: £10



Why give a normal candle when you can give your horse-loving mum a candle scented with countryside?



View at naylors.com

‘Horse Show Mum’ insulated travel mug

RRP: £12

Do you have a friend who might as well be your mum? This could be the perfect gift for her.

View at etsy.com

Mother Bee Hand Rescue

Sizes: 30g or 90g | RRP: From £6.99

This luxurious solid beeswax hand balm is the perfect gift for hard working hands.

View at motherbeeonline.co.uk

Naughty horse mug

RRP: £10.99

This mug is perfect for mothers of naughty horses.

View at etsy.com

Beebombs wildflower seeds

RRP: £7.99

These seeds don’t need to be planted or tended to – your mum just needs to throw her Beebomb on to cleared ground and await wildflowers to grow.

View at amazon.co.uk

‘Crazy Horse Lady’ mug

RRP: £10.49

This mug would speak the truth for a lot of our mums!

View at etsy.com

‘This human belongs to’ keyring

RRP: From £10

This personalised keyring is a nice way to treat yourself if you’re a horse mum.

View at etsy.com

Dressage Anywhere gift certificate

RRP: From £10

Give the gift of online dressage entries to compete or train from home. It’s BD approved – your mum can upload a video for judging by a listed BD judge, download her scoresheet and have the chance to win prizes and rosettes.

View at dressageanywhere.com

LeMieux Footsie socks

Patterns: Dragonflies, pineapples, rocking unicorns, seahorses or watermelons | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £9.95

These fun socks are a gift your mum can appreciate all year round.

View at lemieuxproducts.com

Mother’s Day gifts for horse lovers £15–50

Pear Derbyshire personalised cushion

RRP: £24

A personalised cushion with your mum’s horse on it is a lovely way to say thanks on Mother’s Day.

View at notonthehighstreet.com

Personalised horseshoe pebble

RRP: £22

This personalised pebble is a lovely keepsake to gift your mum this Mother’s Day

View at notonthehighstreet.com

Horse & Hound subscription

RRP: From £21.99 per quarter for 13 issues

We might be biased but you won’t go wrong with this gift that keeps on giving.

View at magazinesdirect.com

LG Leatherworks miniature stirrup keyring

Metals: Stainless steel or brass | RRP: £25

This miniature stirrup made from bridle offcuts is a great addition to a set of keys or handbag.

View at lgleatherworks.com

Hy Equestrian diamond socks

Sizes: 4–8 | RRP: £15.99 for a pack of 3

These diamond socks are perfect for a diamond mum.

View at equus.co.uk

HiHo Silver snaffle friendship bracelet

Colours: Purple, turquoise, team, pink or navy | RRP: £40

This adjustable bracelet with sterling silver snaffle is available in a range of cord colours.

View at hihosilver.co.uk

Gabriella Shaw Auricula china tea cup

RRP: From £19.50

This fine bone china tea cup and saucer is hand decorated. You can add an inscription for £5 to make it a truly personal gift.

View at gabriellashawceramics.com

Emily Cole Mounted Giclee art print

RRP: £45

Treat your mum to a highly relatable (and hilarious) Emily Cole A4 mounted print. Choose from a wide selection to find the perfect picture.

View at emily-cole.com

Forelock & Fringe one-off surprise box

RRP: From £25

This box is full of luxury goodies to treat your mum and her horse.

View at forelockandfringe.co.uk

Doris & Co Thank You mug

RRP: £22.50

This is a perfect gift to send a heartfelt thank you to your mum.

View at etsy.com

Mulberry Tree At Home Cheltenham tealight holder

Colours: Natural oil, medium oak oil or dark oak oil | RRP: £29.99

This unique tealight candle holder is handmade in Cheshire using reclaimed wood and reused horseshoes. You can have it made using your mum’s horse’s shoes.

View at mulberrytreeathome.com

BrodPod horseshoe bracelet

Sizes: S, M or L | RRP: £42.50

This slim bracelet combines magnets and copper elements.

View at brodpod.co.uk

Equiboodle large shopper bag

RRP: £39.99

This bag is made from eco-friendly jute and is finished with leather straps, brass feet, and a metallic design on the front. It has a large capacity which makes it great for carrying around yard stuff.

View at equiboodle.co.uk

Jane Orton sterling silver horse and rider pendant

RRP: £50

This pendant would make a lovely Mother’s Day gift for a horse lover.

View at janeorton.com

Mother’s Day gifts for horse lovers over £50



Fairfax & Favor Signature sock gift set

RRP: £55

This presentation box includes three new colours – lilac, cornflower and mango.

View at fairfaxandfavor.com

Life Of Riley leather jewellery box

RRP: £79

This personalised box has a compartment at each end and a central padded section for rings and earrings, making it perfect for travelling.

View at lifeofrileyonline.co.uk

Le Chameau Iris jersey-lined wellington boots

Colours: Dark green, red, pink, green, light blue, navy or black | Sizes: 3–8 | RRP: £100

The Iris is Le Chameau’s lightest and most colourful welly. With seven different colours to choose from, there’ll be something for every mum’s taste.

View at joules.com

Miggy Mac silver snaffle bracelet

RRP: £69

This equestrian-themed bracelet is made from 925 sterling silver.

View at miggymac.co.uk

Clare Haggas ‘Hold Your Horses’ silk scarf

Sizes: Narrow, classic or large | RRP: From £69

This 100% pure silk twill scarf is a lovely gift for a horsey mum.

View at clarehaggas.com

Hicks & Brown Oxley fedora

Colours: Olive green, pebble, berry or black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £79

Made from 100% wool felt, this fedora is water resistant and finished with the Hicks & Brown crest set on a ribbon band with a contrasting edge.

View at hicksandbrown.com

Silver Stable mini disc necklace

RRP: From £95

Add your mum’s initials to this personalised necklace complete with stirrup or horseshoe. Available in sterling silver or 9ct yellow gold.

View at thesilverstable.co.uk

Peachy Belts Turquoise Solitaire Swarovski buckle

RRP: £145

This handmade crystal buckle incorporates the biggest stone produced by Swarovski, making it perfect for a very special mother! Belt sold separately.

View at peachybelts.co.uk

Waring Brooke personalised monogram pattern scarf

RRP: £65

Treat your mother to a monogrammed luxury scarf. Simply choose her favourite colour combination, add her initials and Waring Brooke will do the rest.

View at waringbrooke.com

